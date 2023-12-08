Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2023) - HerdWhistle Technologies Inc., a precision livestock monitoring company that offers cutting-edge solutions for the beef industry, announced today that it has signed a distribution partnership with BlockTrust Network, a web3 strategy, beef supply chain transparency, and communications partner.

Under the partnership, HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. will expand its market reach and customer base by leveraging BlockTrust Network's expertise and network in the web3 space. BlockTrust Network will distribute HerdWhistle's products, including HerdWhistle Ultra High Frequency RFID ear tags and the HerdWhistle BigEye, a multispectral camera and RFID device that provides accurate identification, efficient monitoring, and crucial insights into animal health.

The HerdWhistle BigEye is paired with HerdWhistle UHF RFID ear tags, which offer superior performance and custom markings for traceability and identification up to 100 ft away.

"We are excited to work with BlockTrust Network and bring our innovative solutions to their clients in the web3 space," said Braden Bjornson, CXO of HerdWhistle. "BlockTrust Network's network of customers are a perfect fit for our UHF RFID ear tags and the HerdWhistle BigEye, which offers a comprehensive solution for real-time phenotypic evaluation. Together, we can provide a unique value proposition for the livestock sector and help beef producers improve their herd performance."

"We are delighted to partner with HerdWhistle and support their mission of improving operations and protecting beef quality," said Gregg Barfield of BlockTrust Network. "HerdWhistle's products enable data-driven decisions and remote herd management, which aligns with our vision of empowering our customers with technology that improves their efficiency"

About HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.

HerdWhistle Technologies Inc., based in Calgary, Alberta, is a precision livestock monitoring company working with cattle feedlots and cow-calf operations to improve operations and protect beef quality. The HerdWhistle System is a proprietary RFID technology that has been in development since 2019, and the Company is building distribution in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.herdwhistle.com

About BlockTrust Network

Blocktrust Network is an API-based, blockchain-powered transparency and communications platform for the beef supply chain. Through the platform, producers can share data in a secure and convenient environment while communicating key performance indicators of their cattle throughout the beef supply chain. For more information, visit https://blocktrustnetwork.com.

