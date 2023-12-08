In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that North America in November experienced a divide in irradiance patterns across the continent.Data analyzed by Solcast, via the Solcast API, shows there was unusually high irradiance in large swathes of Northeast North America due to anomalous high pressure that kept Atlantic moisture offshore. In contrast, the Gulf Coast received notably lower irradiance resulting from atmospheric shifts and cloud formation produced by the same high-pressure system. The North-East saw clear skies, reaching irradiance levels up to 30% above ...

