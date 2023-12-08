Acenes are benzene molecules with unique optoelectronic properties. Singlet fission solar cells can produce two electrons from one photon, making the cell more efficient.Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of Virginia are planning to use acenes to develop the so-called singlet fission solar cells. Acenes are benzene molecules with unique optoelectronic properties. They are polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons made up of benzene (C6H6) rings which have been linearly fused. Singlet exciton fission is an effect seen in certain materials whereby a single ...

