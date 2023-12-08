To understand better the long-term effects of humidity on durability of glass-glass modules, Austrian researchers carried out lengthy damp-heat tests on double glass modules made with EVA and POE encapsulants. They identified several POE advantages, such as improved interfacial strength and less water uptake, among others.A group of scientists from the University of Linz and the Johannes Kepler University in Austria has carried out lengthy damp-heat tests on double glass solar modules made with UV-transparent ethylene vinyl acetate copolymer (EVA) and polyolefin elastomer (POE) encapsulants for ...

