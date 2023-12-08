

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ROHM Co., Ltd. said on Friday that it joined hands with Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a unit of Toshiba Corporation (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) to boost the production of silicon carbide or SiC and silicon or Si power devices.



Under the collaboration, the total investment stands at 388.3 billion yen, of which, ROHM and LAPIS Semiconductor Co., Ltd will invest 289.2 billion yen.



The remaining 99.1 billion yen will be invested by Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation and Kaga Toshiba Electronics Corporation.



The two parties are expected to receive a maximum Japanese Government subsidy of 129.4 billion yen or one-third of the total investment.



Under the project, SiC power devices and SiC wafers will be produced at LAPIS Semiconductor Miyazaki plant number two, whereas Kaga Toshiba will produce Si power devices.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken