

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks traded higher on Friday as investors awaited the all-important U.S. non-farm payrolls report, due out later in the day for clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.



Economists currently expect U.S. employment to increase by 180,000 jobs in November after an increase of 150,000 jobs in October. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.9 percent.



A report on U.S. consumer sentiment for December may also attract attention, as it includes readings on inflation expectations.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 47 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,475 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Thursday.



Vivendi shares rallied 2.4 percent. The media conglomerate is set to replace digital payment group Worldline on the CAC 40 index, effective from Dec. 18. Shares of the latter were up 1 percent.



