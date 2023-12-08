Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2023) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce it has closed the first tranche of a USD$1,200,000 non-brokered private placement pursuant to an agreement with Trafigura Pte Ltd ("Trafigura"), through two of its subsidiaries, whereby Trafigura has invested USD$230,000 to acquire 1,248,716 units ("Units") of Kuya Silver at a price of CDN$0.25 per Unit to support the restart of production from the Bethania mine located in central Peru, to produce silver-lead and zinc concentrates (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of Kuya Silver ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share for $0.37 until December 7, 2025. Trafigura has agreed to hold the Common Shares acquired in the Offering for a minimum of one year and will immediately exercise the Warrants if the Common Shares trade at a premium of 25% to the Warrant exercise price for one month.

