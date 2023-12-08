Scientists have assessed the performance of Italy's first publicly funded BIPV project, which was installed in 2001. Their analysis shows that only one of the 10%-efficient panels in the 11 kW array experienced a severe fault that caused the complete loss of functionality.A group of researchers from the Polytechnic University of Milan has conducted a long-term reliability assessment on the solar modules of the country's first publicly-funded building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) project. The 11 kW system was installed in December 2001 on a building of the Polytechnic University of Milan, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...