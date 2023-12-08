Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2023) - LBank, a globally recognized digital asset trading platform, proudly announces a strategic alliance with The Sandbox Korea, a leading metaverse innovator based in Seoul, South Korea. This collaboration, effective from November 22, 2023, marks a significant milestone in bridging the realms of digital assets and the metaverse to elevate user experiences.

This groundbreaking partnership focuses on several key initiatives, including the exclusive creation of two Sandbox metaverse NFTs customized for LBank. The collaboration extends to the establishment of a dedicated promotional space for LBank within The Sandbox's virtual universe. Joint marketing campaigns targeting users of both LBank and The Sandbox platform are also in the pipeline, along with collaborative efforts between LBank Exchange and LBank Labs on university projects and potential joint offline community activities.

This collaboration symbolizes a leap forward in seamlessly integrating digital asset trading with immersive virtual environments, aiming to create a more interconnected and dynamic digital realm for users.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Exclusive NFT Creation: Two unique Sandbox metaverse NFTs will be exclusively crafted for LBank, offering users a distinctive digital asset experience. Empowerment Programs: NFT holders on LBank will benefit from special empowerment programs, enhancing their engagement within the metaverse. Dedicated Promotional Space: LBank will have its own dedicated promotional space within The Sandbox's virtual universe, providing a unique platform to showcase its offerings. Joint Marketing Campaigns: Collaborative marketing campaigns will target users on both LBank and The Sandbox platforms, amplifying the reach and impact of the partnership. University Projects and Community Activities: LBank Exchange, in collaboration with LBank Labs, will explore joint projects at universities and engage in potential offline community activities to foster awareness and participation.

Established in 2015, LBank Exchange is a leading crypto trading platform that provides specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and secure cryptocurrency trading to over 9 million users across more than 210 regions globally.

Sandbox Korea, the Korean subsidiary of The Sandbox, was founded in February 2023. The Sandbox is a blockchain-based metaverse platform empowering users to create, own, and monetize content. Sandbox Korea introduces The Sandbox to the Korean market and supports local creators in participating in the dynamic Metaverse ecosystem.

