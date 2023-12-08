

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold traded in a narrow range on Friday while the dollar rebounded against a basket of major rivals as investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the day for clues on the Fed's rate trajectory.



Spot gold was little changed at $2,027.83 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $2,043.80.



The jobs report could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week.



Economists currently expect U.S. employment to increase by 180,000 jobs in November after an increase of 150,000 jobs in October. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.9 percent.



A report on U.S. consumer sentiment for December may also attract attention, as it includes readings on inflation expectations.



While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged next week, traders will be looking for further evidence the central bank could cut rates as soon as March 2024.



Other central banks including the European Central Bank, Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank will also announce their monetary policy decisions next week, with no changes in interest rates expected.



Elsewhere in Japan, the Japanese yen was on track for a fourth weekly gain on bets the Bank of Japan will exit from its ultra-loose monetary policy.



