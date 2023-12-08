InsightAce Analytics Pvt. Ltd.: Global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Size to Expand Lucratively and Reach $82.85 Bn to 2031 - Explained Details | Updated InsightAce Study

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on "Global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Indication (Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Autoinflammatory and autoimmune diseases, CNS Conditions, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Subcutaneous, and Others), By End-users (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, and Others) Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market size is valued at US$ 5.39 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 82.85 Bn in 2031, recording a promising CAGR of 35.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 5.39 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 82.85 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 35.6 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Indication, By Route of Administration, By End-users Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia Competitive Landscape Lonza, Roche's, Creative Biolabs, AbbVie, Amgen, Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, IQVIA, WuXi Biologics, Sino Biological Inc., and Others.

Request for Free Sample Pages:https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1996

Bispecific antibody drugs have unique biological and pharmacological characteristics and are available in various formats, making them beneficial for therapeutic use. The surging pipeline of bispecific antibodies and the rising number of related clinical trials show high interest and investment in this field.

Contract manufacturing services (CMS) play a significant role in rapidly introducing new and improved business products. CMS offers the necessary developmental resources and expertise to support the production of novel therapies.

The interest in bispecific antibody therapies is increasing, as evidenced by the approval of seven drug candidates last year. Expect more such approvals in the upcoming years, as many drug candidates are currently in Phase-III clinical trials and are showing promising results. For instance, Sino Biological Inc. said more than 85% of bispecific antibodies in clinical trials are cancer therapeutics.

Some of the prominent players in the Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market are:

Lonza

Roche's

Creative Biolabs

AbbVie

Amgen

Janssen

Johnson & Johnson

IQVIA

WuXi Biologics

Sino Biological Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The fundamental market players in this market are making efforts to expand their businesses through strategic activities such as collaborations, acquisitions and partnerships, which has boomed the market's growth. In addition, rising cases of cancer & other chronic diseases, increasing research and development (R&D) activities, rising number of clinical trials, growing pipeline of anti-cancer therapeutics, and high demand for novel therapeutic methods support the growth of the Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market.

Challenges:

However, the complex and time-consuming manufacturing processes, high-quality standards, and supply chain management are challenging factors in this market.

Regional Trends:

The North America Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market is expected to register the highest market revenue share over the forecast period 2023-2031. The market's expansion in this region is mainly driven by increased demand for advanced therapeutic treatments, a growing number of market players, advancements in medical technologies, a rising burden of cancer, increasing government efforts to improve clinical treatments, and improved developmental capabilities of contract manufacturing companies.

Curious about this latest version of the report? @https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1996

Key developments in the market:

In August 2022, The European Commission granted Johnson & Johnson company's TECVAYLI (teclistamab) with conditional marketing authorization. TECVAYLI (teclistamab) is a monotherapy for treating adult patients with relapsed & refractory multiple myeloma.

The European Commission granted Johnson & Johnson company's TECVAYLI (teclistamab) with conditional marketing authorization. TECVAYLI (teclistamab) is a monotherapy for treating adult patients with relapsed & refractory multiple myeloma. In June 2022, Roche received a grant from the European Commission for CD20xCD3 T-cell binding bsAB Lunsumio (mosunetuzumab. It is helpful for treating follicular lymphoma, relapsed or refractory, in patients who have received two prior systemic therapies.

Roche received a grant from the European Commission for CD20xCD3 T-cell binding bsAB Lunsumio (mosunetuzumab. It is helpful for treating follicular lymphoma, relapsed or refractory, in patients who have received two prior systemic therapies. In March 2022, Sino Biological, Inc. announced a CRO services partnership with Ainnocence, Inc.. Under the terms of this partnership, Sino Biological added Ainnocence's cutting-edge artificial intelligence-based prediction technology to its current antibody development CRO services offering.

Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Indication

Cancer

Infectious Diseases;

Autoinflammatory and autoimmune diseases

CNS Conditions

Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Route of Administration

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on End-users

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

U.S.

Canada

Europe Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Obtain Report Customization Details @https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1996

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market

To receive an industry overview and future trends in the global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market

To analyze the Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisitions in the global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market industry

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

CD Targeted Bispecific Antibody Market

Antibody Purification Services Market

Live Biotherapeutic Products And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to v vv expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis of key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 551 226 6109

Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ





Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-bispecific-antibody-therapeutics-contract-manufacturing-market-size-to-expand-lucratively-and-reach-82-85-bn-to-2031---explained-details--updated-insightace-study-302009971.html