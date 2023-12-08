Anzeige
WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
München
08.12.23
08:04 Uhr
9,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITVIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITVIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,70010,10012:39
Dow Jones News
08.12.2023 | 11:31
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Britvic plc: Directorate change

DJ Directorate change 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Directorate change 
08-Dec-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Britvic plc 
("Britvic" or the "Company") 
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 
8 December 2023 
 
DIRECTORATE CHANGES 
 
The Board of Britvic today announces that Georgina Harvey will be joining the Company's Board as an independent 
Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee. This appointment will be with effect from 26 January 
2024, immediately following the Company's AGM. 
 
Georgina has many years of experience in advertising and media, having been Managing Director, Regionals at Trinity 
Mirror Group, Managing Director at Wallpaper Group, and Managing Director at IPC Advertising. After stepping down from 
her executive career in newspapers, Georgina has built a successful career as a non-executive director, with a 
particular focus on remuneration committee chair roles, transferring her skills across a wide range of sectors and 
situations. A senior board member, she is currently the Senior Independent Director at Capita, where she has chaired 
the remuneration committee for the last four years. She also currently serves on the Board of Superdry plc as 
Non-Executive Director and Remuneration Committee Chair and has previously served on the Boards of McColl's Retail 
Group plc, Big Yellow Group plc, and William Hill plc within the last five years - all as Chair of the Remuneration 
Committee. 
 
Georgina will be replacing Sue Clark as the Company's Remuneration Committee Chair. Sue Clark will remain as a 
Non-Executive Director of Britvic for a period of months, before stepping down from the Board during 2024 as planned. 
The timing of Georgina's appointment allows for a meaningful handover period with Sue, ahead of the Company's next 
remuneration policy review and as part of a planned succession. Sue Clark was appointed Chair of the Remuneration 
Committee in September 2017, having first joined the Board in February 2016 as an independent Non-Executive Director. 
 
Britvic Chairman, Ian Durant said:"On behalf of the Board and management team of Britvic, I am delighted to welcome 
Georgina to Britvic plc. She brings with her a wealth of talent and experience from her many non-executive director 
roles and her extensive executive career in media. While it is not yet time to say goodbye to Sue, I would like to take 
this opportunity to thank her very much for the outstanding contribution she has made to Britvic in her role as Chair 
of the Remuneration Committee over the past six years." 
 
There is no additional information which is required to be disclosed under rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of 
theUKListing Authority. 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Investors 
Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations)  +44 (0) 7808 097784 
Media 
Steph Macduff-Duncan (Head of Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 7808 097680 
Stephen Malthouse (Headland)   +44 (0) 203 805 4844 
 
ENDS 
 
About Britvic 
Britvic is an international soft drinks business rich in history and heritage. Founded in England in the 1930s, it has 
grown into a global organisation with 39 much-loved brands sold in over 100 countries. The company combines its own 
leading brand portfolio including Fruit Shoot, Robinsons, Tango, J2O, London Essence, Teisseire and MiWadi with PepsiCo 
brands such as Pepsi, 7UP and Lipton Iced Tea which Britvic produces and sells in Great Britain and Ireland under 
exclusive PepsiCo agreements. 
 
Britvic is the largest supplier of branded still soft drinks in Great Britain and the number two supplier of branded 
carbonated soft drinks in Great Britain. Britvic is an industry leader in the island of Ireland with brands such as 
MiWadi and Ballygowan, in France with brands such as Teisseire, Pressade and Moulin de Valdonne and in its growth 
market, Brazil, with Maguary, Bela Ischia and Dafruta. Britvic is growing its reach into other territories through 
franchising, export, and licensing. 
 
Britvic is a purpose driven organisation with a clear vision and a clear set of values. Our purpose, vision and values 
sit at the heart of our company, driving us forward together to create a better tomorrow. We want to contribute 
positively to the people and world around us. This means ensuring that our sustainable business practices, which we 
call Healthier People, Healthier Planet, are embedded in every element of our business strategy. 
 
Britvic is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the code BVIC and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. Find 
out more at Britvic.com. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  290661 
EQS News ID:  1792529 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1792529&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2023 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
