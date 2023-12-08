Star Staffing Announces Nicole Smartt, President & Co-Owner, Departing Company to Embark on New Chapter

Respected Leader Leaves a Legacy of Dedication & Commitment to Industry

SANTA ROSA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / After 14 years of leadership at Star Staffing, President and co-owner Nicole Smartt announces her decision to exit the company. This announcement wraps up a key period in Star Staffing's evolution from start-up to a mature, growth-oriented company, earning national recognition and accolades. Under Smartt's co-leadership with CEO Lisa Lichty, Star has expanded its teams in management, opened additional offices expanding into Solano, Sacramento, Alameda, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties, solidifying Star's position as a highly acclaimed firm in Northern California.

Smartt's tenure is distinguished by growing the firm's revenue from $7 million to $36 million without the aid of a sales team. Additionally, she has been instrumental in generating much of the company's revenue. "It has been a true pleasure to have Nicole as a partner for the last 14 years," says Lichty. "She has created so much strength in processes that we will continue with. Nicole has been an inspirational leader, mentor, and a great friend to all of us. While we are saddened by her departure, we will make her proud in carrying on her legacy at Star." Smartt's last day is Dec. 15. Learn more about Star's unbelievable journey and industry presence at https://www.starhr.com/ or call 707-789-6545.

Smartt was the driving force in creating an environment worthy of recognition as the Best Places to Work award for an unprecedented 11 years in a row, earning features in publications such as Forbes and Inc. Magazine, and shaping Star into a successful, respected, and recognized entity in the industry. Now, Star celebrates 25 years in business with 55 employees and nine locations. During Smartt's tenure at Star, she recognized the need for a platform to share industry insights and foster networking opportunities. She developed a highly successful conference that has grown to over 400 attendees as a much-anticipated event in the industry and monthly webinars, drawing over 150 participants as a valuable resource for industry professionals offering the latest trends, insights, and best practices.

Smartt shares, "This journey, though filled with challenges, has been immensely fulfilling and will always be a standout chapter in my professional and personal life. I've had the privilege of working with Lisa Lichty, numerous remarkable individuals, and clients. A significant part of my career has been dedicated to Star, and I will always cherish the relationships formed, profound connections, growth achieved, and the difference we've made." Smartt also developed consistent communication to keep clients and peers informed and engaged with the creation of a newsletter, which has amassed a readership of over 500 HR leaders, positioning the company as a thought leader in the industry.

Recently, Star has expanded its leadership team, welcoming new roles such as Director of Client Success, Business Solutions, Vice President, and Area Directors. These play a crucial role in continuing Smartt's legacy at the firm. As Star embarks on this new chapter, it remains committed to upholding the values and principles that have been the foundation of its success.

