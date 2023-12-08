FREEDOM HLDG INC.: FREEDOM HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER UPDATE; 15c211 Nears Final Approval from FINRA

CHATSWORTH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Freedom Holdings, Inc. aka Freedom Acquisition Corp. (OTC PINK:FHLD) ("FHLD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce following Company Update: Freedom Holdings waiting on 15c211 final approval from FINRA.

This past summer, Freedom Holdings had worked diligently with a Glendale Securities over the past several months to seek FINRA approval of its 15C-211. We expect having that approval any day now. This will give us the opportunity to continue to explore additional funding opportunities. Glendale Securities, to file it's 15c211 with FINRA. After answering all FINRA's comments, Freedom Holdings nears final approval of its 15c211 to bring the company from current audited fully reporting Pink Sheet, to OTCQB.

John Vivian, Freedom Holdings CEO, stated: "The company has worked diligently with FINRA over the past several months to seek approval of it's 15c211. We expect having that approval any day now.

The past couple of months, the company has been in talks with institutions and investors who have shown interest in making an investment in Freedom Holdings. Our commitment to our shareholders is to procure value while providing great returns.

Our current focused efforts have been on acquiring profitable cannabis-based businesses along with exploring possible, joint venture partnership opportunities".

As the new year approaches, the company plans to purchase a new facility to Extract, Manufacture, Grow and Test all our cannabis products within our own Facility.

The Company's medical cannabis, division (MCD), expects to begin the FDA - Clinical Trials to treat cancer Pain in mid-February. Based on the fact 100's of companies have started clinical trials for cannabis, phase one "safety" is already done and registered. This gives Freedom Holdings a clear advantage for an early and quicker completion. We are preparing to set up Equipment to extract the THC cannabinoids that help the pain due to cancer. Once we acquire our facility, we will be able to install the Equipment in three days and begin Extraction.

What makes Freedom Holdings unique is our ability to adapt and pivot in today's evolving markets. We are currently working hard and look forward to sharing future developments as they materialize. Freedom Holdings wants to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.

Press Release Contact:

John Vivian

Freedom Holdings, Inc.

818-357-3185

