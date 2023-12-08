Anzeige
Freitag, 08.12.2023
08.12.2023
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 08

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Invesco Asia Trust plc announces the appointment of Neil Rogan as non-executive director of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc ('BGUK') with effect from 1 January 2024.

It is intended that Mr Rogan will take on the role of Chairman of the Board of BGUK once the incumbent Chairman stands down at the conclusion of BGUK's Annual General Meeting in September 2024.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

8 December 2023


