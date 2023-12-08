Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 08
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Asia Trust plc
HEADLINE: Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Invesco Asia Trust plc announces the appointment of Neil Rogan as non-executive director of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc ('BGUK') with effect from 1 January 2024.
It is intended that Mr Rogan will take on the role of Chairman of the Board of BGUK once the incumbent Chairman stands down at the conclusion of BGUK's Annual General Meeting in September 2024.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
8 December 2023