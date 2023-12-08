

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britons' short-term inflation expectations slowed in November, while the outlook for five-years' time accelerated from the previous survey, the quarterly Inflation Attitudes Survey conducted by Ipsos on behalf of the Bank of England showed on Friday.



Inflation for the coming year is seen at 3.3 percent, which was down from 3.6 percent estimated in August.



However, inflation expectations for the longer term, say in five years' time, advanced to 3.2 percent from 2.9 percent.



Respondents said the current rate of inflation was 7.5 percent, which was down from 8.6 percent in August.



Regarding future path of interest rates, respondents expecting the rate to rise over the coming year fell to 44 percent from 63 percent.



About 29 percent said interest rates to stay about the same over next twelve months, up from 19 percent in the previous survey.



Further, 78 percent of respondents said that interest rates on things such as mortgages, bank loans and savings increased over the past 12 months. This was down from 81 percent in August.



Meanwhile, 3 percent assessed that interest rates decreased last year, unchanged from August.



