

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has urged manufacturers of RSV immunization vaccines to work expeditiously to meet anticipated demand for immunizations this winter season through the commercial market.



Senior Biden Administration officials met with manufacturers and partners of RSV immunizations including Sanofi, AstraZeneca, and Thermo Fisher earleier this week.



During the meeting, the two sides also discussed efforts manufacturers are taking to increase availability of RSV immunizations for the 2024-25 viral season.



This follows a number of meetings, including last week, to continue to identify ways manufacturers can make more RSV available for infants, the Wite House said.



In November, manufacturers released 77,000 additional doses of RSV immunizations for infants following the Biden Administration's call on the manufacturers to expedite the availability of doses.



To prevent severe Respiratory Syncytial Virus disease in infants, CDC recommends either maternal RSV vaccination or infant immunization with RSV monoclonal antibody.



Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious. Infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV and need hospitalization.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken