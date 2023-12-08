Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 08

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 07 December 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV)* per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 07 December 2023 629.63 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 618.36 pence per ordinary share

*This Net Asset Value (NAV) includes proceeds ($578,257.30) from the realisation of the Company's holding in Magnit following the successful tender of its shares. For further information please refer to RNS announcement dated 7th December 2023.

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

08 December 2023