

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's unemployment rate held steady in November, figures from the labor office showed Friday.



The unemployment rate came in at 3.5 percent in November, the same as in the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to rise to 3.6 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was also 3.5 percent.



There were 263,226 unemployed people in November, up from 260,641 a month ago.



The labor office reported that by the end of November, job offices had registered a total of 278,708 vacancies, indicating 1,788 less vacancies than in the preceding month.



