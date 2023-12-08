Integrative Medical Center Chain, Nava Health, Utilizes AI to Revolutionize Medical Documentation and Enhance Call Center Operations

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Nava Health, a vertically integrated, tech-enabled chain of healthcare centers that combines integrative, functional, preventive, and regenerative medicine, announces its groundbreaking use of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform medical documentation and revolutionize call center operations. This innovative approach is set to streamline patient care, enhance efficiency, and improve overall service quality.

With an unwavering commitment to providing exceptional healthcare experiences, Nava Health has invested in cutting-edge AI technology to automate and optimize critical aspects of its operations.

By leveraging AI-powered solutions, Nava Health aims to redefine how medical documentation is managed while enhancing the capabilities of its call center.

Nava Health's AI-driven medical documentation system harnesses the power of natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to significantly reduce the time and effort required for accurate and comprehensive documentation. This advancement not only improves the efficiency of healthcare providers but also enhances patient safety and ensures consistent collaboration across practitioners, clinical nutritionists, therapists, and modality experts. In addition, the system learns from medical professionals' inputs and refines its abilities over time, increasing accuracy and consistency in medical records.

Furthermore, Nava Health has integrated AI technologies into its call center operations, providing an enhanced experience for clients seeking assistance or scheduling appointments. The AI-powered call center solution employs intelligent chatbots and voice recognition systems to understand patients' needs and provide real-time responses and solutions. The incorporation of AI is seeing positive impacts such as efficiency through task automation, improved client experience, agent productivity, and cost-effectiveness.

This automation reduces waiting times, enables personalized interactions, and ensures consistent service quality, ultimately improving patient satisfaction.

Hyun Soon Park, Chief Information Officer at Nava Health, expressed his excitement about integrating AI into the medical center chain's operations. He stated, "By harnessing the power of AI, we are taking a significant step towards transforming the healthcare experience for our clients. Implementing AI in medical documentation and call center operations allows us to effectively integrate recommended treatment protocols, streamline administrative processes, and ultimately focus more on providing personalized client care."

Nava Health's investment in AI technology aligns with its mission to provide client-centered, individualized, and integrative healthcare options and help everyone live life at their 100%. The company believes these advancements will enable its medical professionals to spend more time on quality of care, improving health outcomes and client experience.

About Nava Health:

Nava Health is a leading integrative medical center committed to providing client-centered, functional, and integrative healthcare. With a team of highly skilled medical professionals and a dedication to cutting-edge technology, Nava Health aims to redefine the healthcare experience. By combining traditional medicine with complementary therapies, Nava Health delivers personalized care that addresses the root causes of health issues. Nava Health is at the forefront of the integrative healthcare movement with multiple centers nationwide.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Suzanne Coblentz

Scoblentz@navacenter.com

SOURCE: Nava Health

View the original press release on accesswire.com