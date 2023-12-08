BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 08
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 7 December 2023 were:
200.28p Capital only
200.73p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 10,305 ordinary shares on 7th December 2023, the Company has 79,675,372 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,685,933 shares which are held in Treasury.