

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production increased for the first time in five months in October, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



Industrial output advanced 1.2 percent year-over-year in October, reversing a 2.3 percent decline a month ago.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 0.7 percent versus a 0.4 percent drop in September.



Among the main industries, mining and quarrying output grew the most by 15.5 percent annually in October, followed by the utility sector with a 2.6 percent rise.



On the other hand, output was reduced most in the electrical and electronics industries by 11.4 percent and in the forest industry by 11.0 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken