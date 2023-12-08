Subaru of America: Sharing the Love This Holiday Season 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Subaru of America:

This holiday season, you can share the love and support our aging neighbors nationwide. With every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased, Subaru and its retailers are donating a minimum of $300 to charity, like Meals on Wheels.*

Through the Subaru Share the Love® Event beginning in 2008, Subaru and its retailers have helped the Meals on Wheels network provide more than 4.3 million meals and friendly visits to seniors in need.

Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Meals on Wheels America, and its commitment to older adults is extraordinary.

SENIORS NEED SUPPORT

*Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 16, 2023, through January 2, 2024, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 12, 2024. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share.

