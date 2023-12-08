Anzeige
Marula Mining Plc - Exercise of Warrants Director, PDMR Shareholding

Marula Mining Plc - Exercise of Warrants Director, PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 08

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

8 December 2023

Exercise of Warrants

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African focused mining and development company, has received notification in for the exercise of warrants over 161,875 new ordinary shares in the Company at an exercise price of 4 pence per share (the "Director Warrant Shares") held by Richard Lloyd, a director of the Company.

Director

Number of Director Warrant Shares issued

Exercise price

Resultant interest in ordinary shares in the Company

Resultant percentage of issued ordinary shares in the Company

Richard Lloyd

161,875

4 pence

3,331,250

1.98%

As announced on 30 November 2023, the Company agreed to a request by Mr Lloyd for his monthly salary payments to be used going forward to exercise these and other warrants held by Mr Lloyd.

Admission

Application has been made for the Director Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market on or around 14 December 2023 ("Admission") and will rank pari passu with the ordinary shares of the Company in issue.

Total voting rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 168,005,403 ordinary shares of 0.01p each, with each share carrying the right to one vote, therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 168,005,403. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; the Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine and Korridor Lithium Project in South Africa, the Kinusi Copper Mine, the Nyorinyori Graphite Project, the NyoriGreen Graphite Project and the Bagamoyo Graphite Project all in Tanzania and the Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia. As we advance operations at these battery metals focused projects, Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa.

Marula's strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy.

Marula's shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's Standard List or AIM Market, Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange and South Africa's Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

For enquiries contact:

Marula Mining PLC

Jason Brewer,

Chief Executive Officer

Faith Kinyanjui Mumbi

Investor Relations

Email: jason@marulamining.com

Email: info@marulamining.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP,

Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti

+44 (0)20 7213 0880

Broker
Peterhouse Capital Limited,
Charles Goodfellow / Duncan Vasey

+44 (0)20 7469 0930

Financial PR and IR

BlytheRay

Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren

+44 (0)20 7138 3204

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name

Richard Lloyd

2

Reason for notification

a.

Position/Status

Chairman of the Company

b.

Initial notification/

Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Marula Mining plc

b.

LEI

2138002UCKAEBPYWVT15

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each

ISIN: GB00BNBS4S95

b.

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of 161,875 warrants over new ordinary shares at an exercise price of 4 pence per share

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4p

161,875

d.

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

N/A

e.

Date of the transaction

7 December 2023

f.

Place of the transaction

AQSE


