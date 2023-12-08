Stock Day Media: Mushrooms Inc. Discusses Utility Patent Filing For MYCO Thread Applications on The Stock Day Podcast

ESTERO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Mushrooms Inc., (OTC PINK:MSRM) The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Mushrooms Inc., a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets with the stock symbol MSRM and is the first industrial mushroom company to be listed on a public exchange.

Stock Day host Matthew Dunehoo began the interview by asking about a recent announcement detailing the Company's full patent filing for its nutrient-delivery textile innovation, MYCO Thread.

"What is it about the nature of the mycelium that allows for the delivery of these compounds in a way that other materials do not?", asked Dunehoo.

Lead Chemist Maqsad Suriev says, "This is sustainable and biodegradable with a vast potential of applications. The bacteria detection alone uses a textile that can aid in controlling and diagnosing bacterial infections," he continued. "This would allow doctors to identify bacteria in real-time. The mycelium is composed of a number of biopolymers, and those biopolymers combined with synthetic enzyme substrates allow the detection of bacteria, as well as nutrient delivery," explained adding that another distinguishing feature of these particular biopolymers include their sustainability and biodegradable properties.

Dunehoo then asked, "What industries do you envision benefitting the most from these technologies?" Senior Lead Scientist, Hyder Khoja says, "This technology has immense potential across many global industries, including both for clothing and healing." The reason this technology is so important is that it is able to detect bacteria immediately and is able to help prevent infection, he continued, adding that the technology could even have applications within the sports and athletic industries with the biopolymers woven into fabric. "There is also efficacy towards the military and aerospace engineering areas, which utilizes protective fabrics and materials," said Khoja. "The mycelium would add another layer of protection."

Dunehoo finished the interview with Kimberly Carlon, the CEO of Mushrooms Inc. by asking, "What are the immediate plans for Mushrooms Inc.?" Kimberly Carlson says, "Funding has been my main focus, and we have identified the bacterial detection bandage as the most valuable Phase 1 launch," she shared. "While we are actively engaging with investors for Phase I and bringing this concept to fruition, simultaneously we are working with leading scientists to develop functional nutraceutical products," said Carlson. "These formulations, once proven in the marketplace, allow us to come out with nutrient delivery, transdermal textiles."

To close the interview, Carlson elaborated on the Company revenue generation plans, as well as the introduction of the marketing strategy for their revolutionary mycelium technologies. Listeners and investors are encouraged to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to grow within a number of industries.

About Mushrooms Inc.

Mushrooms Inc. (OTC PINK:MSRM) is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets with the stock symbol MSRM and is the first industrial mushroom company to be listed on a public exchange. Mushrooms Inc. is a pioneering biotech company, deeply entrenched in the world of mycology. Our primary mission is to harness the transformative potential of Mycelium, especially for groundbreaking applications in the healthcare sector. Our dedicated R&D endeavors are underpinned by advanced technology, ensuring rigorous testing and validation of the manifold health benefits of mushrooms, thereby leading to the formulation of scientifically-backed supplements.

Our recent utility patent underscores our innovation-driven ethos, detailing novel methods for bacterial detection and nutrient delivery using mycelium. This patent stands as a testament to our commitment to intertwining age-old wisdom with contemporary technological advancements, aiming to revolutionize healthcare interventions and amplify overall well-being.

Inspired by the vision and resilience of mycology pioneers, Mushrooms Inc. establishes robust partnerships, resulting in products that champion both human health and environmental sustainability.

