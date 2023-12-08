Bangladesh has approved more than 1.5 GW of solar projects over the past seven months, with recent developments including tariffs for 200 MW in November and 310 MW in October.Bangladesh's government approved tariffs for 200 MW of PV in November and 310 MW in October. In November, the national authorities approved two 100 MW solar projects to be developed in Feni district in southeastern Bangladesh and Mymensingh district, in the north-central part of the country. China's Xizi Clean Energy Equipment Manufacturing and Bangladeshi clothing makers Cassiopea Fashion and Cassiopea Apparels will build ...

