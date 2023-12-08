A consortium of financial institutions last week announced they co-invested $52 million to help finance the development of a 50 MW greenfield project in Sierra Leone titled Planet Solar spearheaded by Frontier Energy and Planet One Group.United Kingdom government-owned finance institution British International Investment, Dutch development bank FMO and French finance development institution Proparco said in a press release they poured $52 million of investment into a 50 MW solar project in Sierra Leone. Dubai-headquartered energy company Planet One Group announced in 2018 that construction had ...

