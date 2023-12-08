Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag-News zum Wochenende bietet spektakuläre Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P6MX | ISIN: DK0061283009 | Ticker-Symbol: 4ZD
Stuttgart
08.12.23
12:58 Uhr
1,110 Euro
+0,060
+5,71 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENNEO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENNEO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.12.2023 | 15:10
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Penneo A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Penneo A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 13 December 2023 in the ISIN
below. 



ISIN:         DK0061283009            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Penneo               
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 33,432,693 shares (DKK 668,653.86) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        658,569 shares (DKK 13,171.38)   
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  34,091,262 shares (DKK 681,825.24 
----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     DKK 4.67 - 164,107 shares
            ·     DKK 4.33 - 463,330 shares
            ·     DKK 4.28 - 31,132 shares 
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.02              
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      PENNEO               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     196098               
----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.