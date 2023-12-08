Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Penneo A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Penneo A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 13 December 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061283009 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Penneo ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 33,432,693 shares (DKK 668,653.86) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 658,569 shares (DKK 13,171.38) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 34,091,262 shares (DKK 681,825.24 ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · DKK 4.67 - 164,107 shares · DKK 4.33 - 463,330 shares · DKK 4.28 - 31,132 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PENNEO ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196098 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66