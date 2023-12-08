Impact Fusion International Inc.: Impact Fusion International Signs Letter of Intent and Non-Disclosure With Agriglow Biotech of India

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Impact Fusion International Inc. (OTC PINK:IFUS)

On November 18, 2023 we met with a group representing the consortium from India which included a tour of our facility in Napoleonville and we accepted an invitation on their behalf to visit LaFourche Sugar Refinery, one of the largest in our region. The Company is pleased to report that on December 7, 2023 we received the Letter of Intent and Non-Disclosure Agreement fully executed by our colleagues, AgriGlow Biotech located in India.

We have received a permit from the USDA that allows us to import two Metric tons (4400 lbs) of bagasse harvested in India. Shipping of the product from the Port of Mumbai will be transported by a container ship operated by Maresk. Our colleagues are responsible for the shipment of the container to the Port of New Orleans and they estimate the shipping time to be about 28 days once on the high seas.

Upon receipt of the container, we will process the contents at our Research and Technology facility and AgriGlow will arrange to have the container of the processed SGP+2.0 picked up and shipped back to India so they may conduct their own tests on Dairy Cows. Milk fat is key in India, so it will be measured with other key parameters relative to dairy operations there. These parameters have been established and agreed upon. Given the same transit time we should expect results of their testing by late February-early March 2024.

In the meantime, we continue to research the availability in India of the key components to replicate the operation/Footprint in Napoleonville.

To that end we have conducted an:

"Economic Viability Footprint of Impact Fusion SGP+ Production Plant"

Napoleonville Operations are Designed to produce 35 Bales Per Hour @ 2200 lbs.

Plants operations will run on average 15 hours per/day for 5 production days per/week

This will produce 525 Bales / Day for 250 Days/Year or 131,259 Bales/Year

Hence, SGP+ Footprint @ $200.00 per Bale = $26,250,000(USD)

A member of the IFUS team has volunteered to re-locate to India to oversee this project when the time comes. His dedication to this project will ensure that all our manufacturing and implementation protocols are strictly adhered to and our property protected.

Once proven successful in India, The SGP+ Footprint can be replicated in sugarcane growing areas like Brazil, Australia, South Africa, and multiple locations in the U.S. The upside potential of leveraging SGP+ into these markets is exponentially achievable.

On November 29,2023 we visited, by invitation, a ranch in Iowa that currently manages 8500 head of cattle with aspirations to establish a feedlot capable of caring for 12,000 head. The ranch is a well-run operation and we met with 3 generations of this family of ranchers. At their request, we brought a SuperSax of SGP+ for testing to validate the efficacy of our product . Our discussions with them are on-going as the testing is underway. As with every new customer we offer hands on support while they adjust their feeding regime using SGP+.

On Saturday December 9, 2023 I will be speaking with Ajay Zidar discussing Impact Fusion during a taping of a video which will be posted on YouTube. Once available I will post the link on X (formerly Twitter.)

Once again, I would like to thank all of our shareholders who continue to support our efforts to Save the Beef Industry and the American BBQ one cow at a time.

Our 1-800-775-4130 is always open for questions and you may also reach us at impactfusionintl@gmail.com.

Back to Work!

Marc Walther, CEO

