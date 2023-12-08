Jazz Pharmaceuticals' 2022 Corporate Sustainability and Social Impact Report: Serving our Global Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Originally Published in Jazz Pharmaceuticals' 2022 Corporate Sustainability and Social Impact Report

Management Approach

We aim to be an engaged corporate citizen globally and in our communities. We work through direct philanthropy, employee volunteerism and with partners to execute key initiatives that reflect our social impact goals and values.

Our corporate citizenship and volunteering approach supports our employees to give back to the causes they believe in, while supporting our commitment to patients through oncology medicine donations and medical education grants. We encourage our employees to give back to their local communities, and support this through a formal Global Volunteer Day Policy.

As an innovative medicines company, we ensure our corporate giving aligns to patient care causes, further supporting patient communities and our standing as a responsible business.

Community Engagement and Volunteering

Jazz recognizes the value of supporting our local and patient communities and being a good corporate citizen. In 2022, we strengthened our commitment to community engagement through employee volunteering. Our newly implemented Global Volunteer Day Policy enables our employees to dedicate one paid workday each calendar year to volunteer at a non-profit organization of their choice. This helps our employees to give back to their local communities through causes close to their hearts. The day can be used individually or part of a team or company-wide initiative.

Jazz employees also play key roles in community engagement efforts, helping to guide decisions on the charities we support.

We are continuing to align our corporate giving to our wider CSSI strategy. We believe that greater inclusion of underrepresented and underserved communities in the scientific and biopharmaceutical arenas can further address health inequities. We continue to strive to help these individuals and employees through financial support, mentoring and internship programs.

In 2022, Jazz provided charitable support to more than 70 organizations globally related to improving patient access and care, addressing healthcare and wellbeing of our communities, disaster relief and humanitarian crises, as well as helping to enhance diversity in our industry.

Community Beat

Community Beat, our local employee engagement program, supports our culture and the employee experience around the globe and identifies ways for employees to connect with each other through activities that impact our communities with local and purpose-aligned philanthropic opportunities. This employee volunteer program empowers employees to drive outreach and give back to their local communities. Events and committee structures are unique to each office location, but the effort to champion Jazz values remains consistent.

Global Volunteer Day 2022

Jazz encourages a global volunteer day, which provides employees time off with full pay to give back to their communities. In recognition of International Volunteers' Day, several of our UK colleagues spent a day working with FareShare, the UK's national network of charitable food redistributors. German colleagues used volunteer day to support facilities for patients with Down syndrome and helped to remove old furniture from local nurseries.

Jazz Italia Supports Rise Against Hunger

In Italy, Jazz partnered with the Rise Against Hunger association to develop a charity initiative to benefit families and children in Zimbabwe, and organized a day dedicated to packing and assembling thousands of food rations for Schooling Programs in developing countries. The event was held at the Istituto degli Innocenti (Institute of the innocents), a symbolic location as it was the first orphanage in Europe. The event offered a great team-building opportunity as well as a chance to offer assistance to other communities. The activity was inspired by the UN SDGs.

Driving Health Equity Through Mentorship and Education

Our actions to support health equity include a commitment to improving the diversity within STEM fields and among healthcare professionals. Jazz also developed a novel program in partnership with Momentum and Value for People of Color where members of our R&D organization mentored students interested in the healthcare field and hosted a group of summer interns.

Legal Mentorship and Pro-Bono Assistance

Jazz is actively involved in fostering diversity within the legal profession through our participation in various groups, including the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. Since 2020, members of the legal department have served as mentors for diverse law students. The company has hosted multiple diverse interns within the legal department and regularly sponsors events to engage on issues related to diversity in the legal profession. Members of the legal department provide pro bono legal and other services through a variety of programs, including assistance to seniors in preparation of life planning documents, assisting individuals in the renewal of their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals applications and participating in "Research-A-Thon" with the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

Read more about Jazz Pharmaceuticals' commitment to our community in its 2022 Corporate Sustainability and Social Impact Report.

The Coosan Men's Shed crew is a community workshop focused on woodworking, gardening and friendship. In partnership with Jazz Athlone employees, they built a bee hotel to provide a nesting space for various species of bees, which contribute to thriving flowers and vegetation around the site.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Jazz Pharmaceuticals on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/jazz-pharmaceuticals

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

View the original press release on accesswire.com