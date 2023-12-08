Bacardi Limited: PRWeek Best Places To Work 2023: Bacardi

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Bacardi Limited
Coral Gables, Florida
by PRWeek staff
Originally published by PRWeek
Bacardi's female-led powerhouse comms team is small, mighty and clearly one its staffers love. They are all proud of the team's purpose to "guide the senior-most executives and iconic brands" and appreciate a workspace that provides a "runway to bring new ideas, test and learn."
Continue reading here.
Image courtesy of PRWeek
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi Limited on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi Limited
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Bacardi Limited
View the original press release on accesswire.com