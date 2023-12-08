Anzeige
Freitag, 08.12.2023
WKN: A19Z69 | ISIN: USG06905AG15 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
08.12.23
16:00 Uhr
91,89 Euro
-0,22
-0,24 %
08.12.2023 | 15:38
Bacardi Limited: PRWeek Best Places To Work 2023: Bacardi

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Bacardi Limited

Coral Gables, Florida

by PRWeek staff

Originally published by PRWeek

Bacardi's female-led powerhouse comms team is small, mighty and clearly one its staffers love. They are all proud of the team's purpose to "guide the senior-most executives and iconic brands" and appreciate a workspace that provides a "runway to bring new ideas, test and learn."

Continue reading here.

Image courtesy of PRWeek

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi Limited on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi Limited
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
