FreighTrax Training and the University of Central Oklahoma Forge Ahead with Their Trailblazing Partnership, Unveiling the FreighTrax Transportation Refresher Course Series

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Setting the stage for a new era of professional development in the transportation industry, the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) and FreighTrax, a leading eLearning company, proudly announce the latest installment in their strategic collaboration-the FreighTrax Transportation Refresher Course Series.

Comprising seven courses, this series builds on the success of previous collaborations with UCO, including the one-of-a-kind SandTrax course and the groundbreaking PortTrax drayage course. FreighTrax Training continues to pioneer transformative learning experiences that meet the evolving needs of the transportation sector. The latest set of courses reflects a comprehensive approach to driver training, addressing key aspects of the profession to ensure a well-rounded skillset among participants. Each module is meticulously crafted to provide a rich and engaging learning experience, leveraging cutting-edge instructional design principles to ensure maximum retention and practical application.

Rene Flores, Director of Operations for FreighTrax, expressed the significance of the Refresher Series: "These new courses represent a significant leap forward in our mission to elevate industry standards and equip drivers with the knowledge and skills necessary for success. Our collaboration with the University of Central Oklahoma underscores our dedication to deliver courses of the highest quality that empower workers in the transportation industry to work safely."

What sets FreighTrax training apart is not just the breadth of knowledge offered but the validation from UCO. Upon successful completion of each course, participants will receive a certificate of completion and a digital badge, showcasing their dedication to excellence. Furthermore, the culmination of the entire series will be recognized with a micro-credential issued by UCO, underlining the practical knowledge gained.

The collaboration signifies a shared commitment to innovation, continuous learning, and workforce development within the rapidly expanding transportation sector. The curriculum not only benefits seasoned industry professionals seeking to refine their skills but also caters to learners embarking on a journey of continuous career development in the trucking industry. As a pioneer in eLearning solutions for the industry, FreighTrax remains dedicated to shaping the future of transportation through education, innovation, and strategic partnerships.

Robin Lacy, Ph.D., department chair of Adult Education and Safety Services at UCO, emphasized the significance of the partnership: "UCO is proud to continue its collaboration with FreighTrax, providing students with invaluable knowledge and a robust foundation in the trucking industry. This collaboration exemplifies how higher education institutions and industry leaders can work together to create innovative and relevant learning opportunities for continuing education."

Scheduled for launch December 13, 2023, the Refresher Series is poised to set a new standard in online transportation education. Interested students can secure their spot by visiting www.freightraxtraining.com/course/dotrefresherseries.

About FreighTrax:

Established in 2022, FreighTrax is at the forefront of delivering innovative training solutions for truck drivers and safety professionals in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics sectors. The online training programs, including sand hauler, drayage, and over-the-road (OTR) truck driver training, reflect FreighTrax's unwavering commitment to transforming the landscape of transportation industry education. Collaborations with esteemed institutions like the University of Central Oklahoma underscore FreighTrax's dedication to delivering exceptional learning experiences and propelling the industry forward. Visit www.freightraxtraining.com for more information.

About The University of Central Oklahoma (UCO):

With strong connections throughout the Oklahoma City metro, the University of Central Oklahoma is dedicated to developing in students the confidence to succeed through transformative learning experiences.

Central prides itself as a smart investment for success, preparing future leaders in an opportunity-rich environment, with access to more than 200 student organizations and the internship, employment, entertainment and cultural offerings of the rapidly growing Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

Founded in 1890, Central connects its students to unmatched value found in 118 undergraduate areas of study and 83 graduate majors from its main campus in Edmond and facilities throughout the metro area. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.

