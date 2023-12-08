Spooz, Inc. Provides Shareholder Update

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Spooz, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPZI) announces a Memorandum of Understanding with John K. Park, for Spooz to assume control of his opportunities. Mr. Park will be listed as Chairman of Spooz initially and will later, upon occurrence of these events, become the CEO. The control is expected to be transitioned within the next 30 days to Mr. Park. The Colorado Secretary of State and OTC Markets should reflect changes in the coming days and weeks.

Paul D. Strickland, Jr. will remain as the CEO only until the administrative process runs its course to transition Mr. Park in as the new CEO. In the interim, Paul will continue to serve on the board during this phase to ensure a smooth transition. Thereafter, John will add a new team of officers and directors to be named after this transition.

For further updates, look for more press releases and through our social media sites that are presently existing. A new website will be presented during this transition.

About Spooz, Inc. (SPZI)

Spooz, Inc. (the "Company") is an innovative hedging and trading company focused on developing technologies to facilitate the acquisition and value maximization from significant commodity assets, including entities that produce commodities, and vertical service providers that support producers. The Company's technologies manage access to electronically, exchange-traded assets.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange - including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions - are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.

Company Contact:

Paul D. Strickland, Jr., CEO

pstrickland@spooz.com

312.402.7737 Office

Website: http://www.Spooz.com

Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/SpoozInc

Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/SpoozInc

Email: PStrickland@Spooz.com

SOURCE: Spooz, Inc.

via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com