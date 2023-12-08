HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced the launch of its new Global Delivery Center (GDC) in Ia?i, Romania.

The new state-of-the art center in Ia?i will provide next-generation digital, engineering, cloud and AI solutions. The center expands HCLTech's presence in Romania and underscores its commitment to the country as part of its nearshore strategy to serve global clients.

"This is a significant milestone for HCLTech in Romania as we continue our growth journey and serve our global clients with new capabilities in the latest technologies. We remain committed to our people and local communities and will continue investing in local talent who want to pursue careers in technology," said Iulian Paduraru, Country Head Romania, HCLTech.

"HCLTech has become a key player in Romania's technology services industry and the new delivery center is another proof of the company's commitment to growing the technology ecosystem in Ia?i and in the entire country," said Mihai Chirica, Mayor of Ia?i.

The new center inauguration ceremony was graced by senior leadership of HCLTech including C Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director and Rahul Singh, Chief Operating Officer along with local dignitaries and partners. To mark the occasion, members of HCLTech's leadership team joined leading voices from Romania in a panel discussion on how organizations are participating in the new, technology-enabled environment and embracing GenZ culture to reinvent the workforce for the future.

HCLTech has completed five years of operations in Romania and employs approximately 1,000 people across Bucharest, Ia?i, and Brasov. HCLTech is certified as a Top Employer in 25 countries and ranked number one in Romania. The company is committed to serving local communities through its programs.

