A research team in Germany has developed bimetallic two-dimensional supercrystals with remarkable catalytic properties. They can be used to produce hydrogen from formic acid decomposition and reportedly achieve record-breaking results.Scientists led by Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU Munich) in Germany have developed a photocatalytic hydrogen generation technology based on plasmonic bimetallic two-dimensional supercrystals. The researchers assembled the plasmonic structures by assembling individual gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) and platinum nanoparticles (PtNPs). "The arrangement of the ...

