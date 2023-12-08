Anzeige
Freitag, 08.12.2023
Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CQ3M | ISIN: NL0015000AU7 | Ticker-Symbol: 8UX
Frankfurt
08.12.23
11:24 Uhr
5,850 Euro
+0,200
+3,54 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
08.12.2023 | 16:26
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thanksgiving Dinner Hosted by Catholic Charities DC and Pepco Feeds Hundreds of People in Need

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Pepco

BY SPECIAL TO THE STANDARD

Originally published by the Catholic Standard

To kick off the season of giving, Catholic Charities of The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington and Pepco on Tuesday, Nov. 21 served a sit-down Thanksgiving meal and distributed winter coats to those who are homeless or hungry.

Continue reading here

More than 300 people were treated to an early Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 21 as Catholic Charities and Pepco hosted their annual sit-down holiday dinner for those who are hungry or homeless. Guests were served a traditional meal and provided with a warm winter coat. (Photo courtesy of Catholic Charities of The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Pepco on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Pepco
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pepco
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Pepco



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
