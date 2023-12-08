In a major breakthrough, StealthGPT has become the only AI tool that can consistently avoid detection by Turnitin's latest AI detection systems, updated in December 2023. This achievement puts StealthGPT at the top of the market for AI tools that can't be detected, offering unmatched services for educational and content creation purposes.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / A rigorous comparative analysis recently conducted by the StealthGPT team has demonstrated the software company's current generation of stealth artificial intelligence tools' effectiveness against Turnitin's newly updated AI detection capabilities. The results are outstanding: StealthGPT's advanced 'humanizer' technology and AI bypasser mechanism enabled it to produce content with a 0% detection rate on Turnitin.

StealthGPT's Turnitin Score

StealthGPT got a 0% detected score by Turnitin.

This achievement clearly positions StealthGPT as a leading solution in content detection online and the safest option for professionals seeking to utilize AI for sensitive content generation tasks. StealthGPT conducted a test of the effectiveness of other Undetectable AI services against the new Turnitin update, click here to see those results.

The Stark Contrast: Setting New Standards

StealthGPT's success in this analysis underscores the sophistication and effectiveness of its technology. It also highlights the team's dedication to developing best-in-class AI tools, all of which are wholly developed in-house through Stealth's parent company - XYZ AI, an AI software development firm.

The Implications: A Leader in Ethical AI Writing Tools

StealthGPT's superiority in evading AI detection algorithms like Turnitin's not only establishes it as a leader in undetectable AI writing tools but also showcases its potential as a transformative aid in academic writing. Its advanced capabilities set a new benchmark for AI tools, offering peace of mind for those seeking to use them ethically and effectively within the academic domain.

The Ethical Considerations and Future of AI in Academia

As we navigate the new age of academic integrity, it is imperative to consider the ethical use of AI tools like StealthGPT. The tool's sophistication in mimicking human writing styles, while maintaining content authenticity, presents an opportunity to enhance learning and research without compromising academic integrity.

"We're excited by this development and are proud of our internal planning and development team. We work hard to maintain the highest standards for undetectable, human-like text. Our software goes through rigorous testing to ensure we're always ahead of the AI detectors currently on the market," said StealthGPT co-founder and CEO Jozef Gherman. "We envision a world where these tools can be used by everyone, and anyone, and are greatly opposed to 'AI Bias'."

About StealthGPT

StealthGPT is an advanced AI tool designed for undetectable content generation. With a focus on academic integrity and quality, StealthGPT offers a unique 'humanizer' feature that enables it to produce content indistinguishable from human writing. As a tool consistently demonstrating advanced capabilities, StealthGPT is dedicated to protecting its users' content and reputations in the ever-evolving landscape of AI technology.

