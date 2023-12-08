David B. Hurwitz Received 2023 Five Star Wealth Manager Award

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / David B. Hurwitz, CFP®, CRPC, CRPS®, RICP®, APMA®, BFA, a Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial, has been named a recipient of the 2023 Five Star Wealth Manager award by Five Star Professional. The award goes to less than 7% of the wealth managers in the region based on research administered by Five Star Professional, a third-party research firm.





Five Star Award





To receive the 2023 Five Star Wealth Manager award, a wealth manager must meet 10 objective eligibility and evaluation criteria associated with providing quality services to clients, including client retention rates, client assets administered, firm review and favorable regulatory and complaint history.

Hurwitz graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in finance. He has 21 years of experience serving clients with Ameriprise Financial.

As a private wealth advisory practice, Hurwitz and his team provide financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact David Hurwitz at 301-263-8509, visit the Ameriprise office at 4800 Montgomery Lane, Suite 620, Bethesda, MD 20814, or visit their website.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

The Five Star Wealth Manager award (the "FSWM award") is administered by Crescendo Business Services, LLC (dba Five Star Professional). Data for the FSWM award was gathered during the current or prior year. Wealth managers do not pay a fee to be considered or placed on the final list of Five Star Wealth Managers. Once awarded, wealth managers may purchase marketing materials from Five Star Professional, including additional profile ad space or promotional products. Eligibility criteria - required: 1. Credentialed as a registered investment adviser or a registered investment adviser representative; 2. Actively licensed as a registered investment adviser or as a principal of a registered investment adviser firm for a minimum of 5 years; 3. Favorable regulatory, complaint, employment, bankruptcy and felony review (as defined by Five Star Professional); 4. Fulfilled their firm review based on internal standards; 5. Accepting new clients. Evaluation criteria - considered: 6. One-year client retention rate; 7. Five-year client retention rate; 8. Noninstitutional discretionary and/or non-discretionary client assets administered; 9. Number of client households served; 10. Education and professional designations. For more information on the FSWM award and the research/selection methodology, go to https://fivestarprofessional.com/ref/research/WM_ResearchMethodology.pdf. FSWM award candidates are identified by one of three sources: firm nomination, peer nomination or pre-qualification based on industry standing. The FSWM award does not evaluate the quality of services provided and is not indicative of the wealth manager's future performance. Wealth managers may or may not use discretion in their practice and therefore may not manage their client's assets. The inclusion of a wealth manager on the Five Star Wealth Manager list should not be construed as an endorsement of the wealth manager by Five Star Professional or this publication. Working with a Five Star Wealth Manager or any wealth manager is no guarantee as to future investment success, nor is there any guarantee that the selected Five Star Wealth Managers will be awarded this accomplishment by Five Star Professional in the future. For more information about FSWM market research statistics, see https://www.fivestarprofessional.com/wmdisclosures.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM and federally registered CFP in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2023 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

File# 5270085 (Approved until 12/31/2023)

Contact Information

David Hurwitz

Private Wealth Advisor

david.b.hurwitz@ampf.com

301-263-8509

Caroline Dangel

Associate Financial Advisor

caroline.e.dangel@ampf.com

240-541-9657

David Powell

Financial Advisor

david.powell@ampf.com

301-320-1459

SOURCE: Ameriprise Financial

View the original press release on accesswire.com