Masdar unveiled a 10 GW Africa Growth Plan for renewable investments in six Sub-Saharan Nations at COP28 in Dubai this week, in addition to signing four additional hydrogen deals. Masdar has signed a trilateral agreement with Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to advance the hydrogen economy in Abu Dhabi. The aim is to position the United Arab Emirates as a global leader in low-carbon hydrogen production and export. Masdar said it expects the strategic trilateral collaboration to provide the market conditions to attract international investment and co-development. ...

