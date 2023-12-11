

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.3 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 1,239.9 trillion yen.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 2.5 percent and down from 2.4 percent in October.



The M3 money stock rose an annual 1.7 percent to 1,594.6 trillion yen, easing from 1.8 percent in the previous month.



The L money stock was unchanged at 2.1 percent, standing at 2,121.5 trillion yen.



