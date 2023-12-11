Plantations International Holdings PTE. LTD.: Plantations International Receives PEFC Certification

BANGKOK, THAILAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2023 / Plantations International Thailand, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Plantation International Group of Companies, is very proud to announce that its mango plantation in Thailand has received the prestigious PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification) certification. This landmark achievement marks the first time a mango plantation in Asia has been recognized for its commitment to sustainable forest management practices.

Plantations International





The PEFC certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainable forest management, ensuring that forests are managed in line with challenging environmental, social, and economic requirements. This certification reflects Plantations International Thailand's commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic viability. By adhering to the stringent standards set by PEFC, Plantations International ensures that its mango plantation not only contributes to the preservation of the environment but also supports the local community and economy.

For our clients, buyers and distributors, the PEFC certification is a guarantee of quality and sustainability. It assures them that the mangoes they are purchasing are grown in a plantation that prioritizes the health of the ecosystem and the well-being of its workers. This certification is particularly important in today's market, where consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their purchases and are demanding more sustainable and ethically produced products.

The PEFC certification process involves a rigorous assessment of the plantation's management practices, including its approach to conserving biodiversity, its impact on the local community, and the economic viability of its operations. Achieving this certification is no small feat and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Plantations International Thailand.

"We are incredibly proud to be the first mango grower in Asia to receive the esteemed PEFC certification," said Gareth Cookson, COO of Plantations International. "This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and our dedication to providing our partners and consumers with mangoes that are not only delicious but also grown responsibly and demonstrates our leadership in sustainable agriculture practices. We are committed to maintaining the high standards required by PEFC and continuing to lead the way in responsible mango production."

As a leader in sustainable agriculture, Plantations International is committed to continuous improvement and innovation. With the PEFC certification now in place, the company will continue to strive for excellence in sustainable mango production, setting the standard for ethical and environmentally conscious practices in the region.

This achievement further solidifies Plantations International Thailand's position as a leading provider of premium, sustainably sourced mangoes. With its unwavering commitment to quality, sustainability, and ethical practices, the company remains committed to delivering the best possible products to its customers while protecting the environment for future generations.

Contact Information

Marvin Lee

Director of Communications

marvin.lee@plantationsinternational.com

+852 5808 3775

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzkwEp8I97Q

SOURCE: Plantations International

View the original press release on accesswire.com