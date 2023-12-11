

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that longer-term data from pivotal studies of fixed-duration Columvi and Lunsumio continued to show durable responses in people with heavily pre-treated lymphomas.



New data from its CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody program, including eight oral presentations, were presented at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition, December 9-12, 2023.



Based on 32-month and 3-year follow-ups of two pivotal studies for fixed-duration treatments of Columvi (glofitamab-gxbm) and Lunsumio (mosunetuzumab-axgb), respectively, data show that remissions were maintained in the majority of patients with heavily pre-treated lymphomas.



Additionally, new early-phase data of novel Columvi or Lunsumio combination regimens support ongoing investigation in Phase III studies in earlier lines of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma (FL).



According to the company, extended follow-up data from the pivotal Phase II NP30179 study of Columvi administered for up to 12 cycles (approximately eight months) in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma who have received at least two prior lines of therapy showed favorable long-term outcomes.



After a median follow-up of 32 months, 55% of patients with a complete response were in remission at 24 months. Most of these patients remained progression-free and alive 18 months after completing the fixed-duration treatment. In patients who had received prior chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, the median duration of CR was 22.0 months (95% confidence interval [CI]: 6.7-not reached). No new safety signals were observed since the previous analysis.



