China Unicom's Seminar for Deepening China-UK Cooperation in the Digital Economy and Green Development Concludes



11-Dec-2023 / 13:41 UTC+8

China Unicom's Seminar for Deepening China-UK Cooperation in the Digital Economy and Green Development Concludes An online seminar themed "Deepening China-UK Cooperation in the Digital Economy and Promoting Green and Low-Carbon Development" kicked off on December 8, 2023. Organized by China Unicom Global, the event was attended by representatives from multiple enterprises and think tank experts, including Xue Wenxia, General Manager of China Unicom (Europe) Operations Ltd, Li Changyang, Senior Government Relations and Public Affairs Manager of NIO Europe, Liu Linling, Product Manager of IDC Center of China Unicom Global, Niki Panteli, President for the UK Academy for Information Systems (UKAIS), and David Tyfield, Professor of Sustainable Transitions and Political Economy at Lancaster University in the UK. Through keynote speeches, think tank presentations, online discussions, and live interactive sessions, the participants deliberated on the cutting-edge development trends of China-UK cooperation in digital economy, explored the path and direction for green and low-carbon development, and exchanged international advanced development experiences. Xue showcased the contributions and achievements of China Unicom in strengthening technological innovation and boosting the green and sustainable development in the telecommunications industry. She stated that achieving the dual carbon goals has become a global consensus, with green design and green manufacturing being key to global sustainable development. She emphasized that China Unicom will remain committed to green development, actively address the threats posed by climate change, improve green management throughout the product life cycle, as well coordinate efforts in green management, network construction, and operations. China Unicom is also building a green supply chain and innovating information technology solutions, with an aim to empower the entire society to embrace green development, help achieve carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, and cultivate a green and low-carbon mode of production and lifestyle. Li stated that as a new force in the transformation stage of the automotive industry, NIO's innovative battery swapping technologies and battery leasing services can bring higher functional value to users while promoting the formation of an energy-saving and low-carbon market consensus in the automotive industry. He believes that NIO will bring a new look to the European electric vehicle market. Panteli analyzed the future orientation and enhancement strategies of digital leadership from perspectives such as the key characteristics of outstanding digital leaders and the main challenges faced when promoting enterprise digital transformation. She proposed that enterprises need to give digital leaders enough autonomy when it comes to digital transformation and innovation in the green and low-carbon field, so that they can better promote the transformation of existing businesses. Liu mentioned that in the green data center market, China Unicom Global Intelligent · Cloud Data centre stands out and is recognized by the U.S. Green Building Council and the World Green Organization, providing a path to a low-carbon future. Tyfield discussed the current status and future prospects of digital sustainable development in China and the UK, emphasizing the need for both sides to enhance mutual benefit and mutual trust so that they can cooperate in more areas in the future. He stated that technology and society are closely linked, and we need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in digital sustainable development in a more comprehensive way, under the background of comprehensively considering various social factors. During the interactive session of the seminar, experts, scholars and industry representatives exchanged views on China Unicom's core capabilities and future plans in green sustainable development, as well as NIO's development strategy in the UK, based on the current situation of social green and low-carbon development. Xue also introduced new products and technologies of China Unicom in hardware and software, such as "dual-carbon cloud," "dual-carbon big data," "Smart Energy Comprehensive Service Platform," and "Dual Carbon Intelligent Supervision Platform." These initiatives empower various industries, including energy, industry, construction, transportation, agriculture, etc., to drive carbon emissions through "information," transition carbon footprints to the "cloud," and implement carbon reduction through "smart" approaches. This contributes to transforming "energy flow "into "digital flow" and supports diverse sectors' green, low-carbon, and sustainable development. The event, livestreamed globally, attracted wide attention from the industry, academia and media in China and the UK. It provided a platform for experts, scholars and practitioners in the fields of digital economy and green and low-carbon development in China and the UK to exchange ideas and cooperate, facilitating broad consensus for deepening cooperation, releasing the lasting impetus for green development, and injecting more momentum into the digital economy and sustainable development of both countries.



