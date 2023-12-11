SAR443579/IPH6101, ANKET platform lead asset, is a first-in-class NKp46/CD16-based NK cell engager targeting CD123 from a joint research collaboration between Innate Pharma and Sanofi, under development by Sanofi

SAR443579 induced clinical benefit in patients with R/R AML with 5 complete remissions (4 CR 1 CRi) achieved at 1 mg/kg, and was well tolerated up to doses of 6 mg/kg

SAR443579 demonstrated durable responses with two responders remaining in remission beyond 8.8 and 12.2 months of treatment

Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) ("Innate" or the "Company") announced today that the updated efficacy and safety results from an open-label, first-in-human, Phase 1/2 dose-escalation study of SAR443579 IPH6101, an investigational CD123 targeting NKp46/CD16-based Natural Killer Cell Engager (NKCE) from a joint research collaboration between Innate Pharma and Sanofi were shared in a poster presentation at the American Society of Hematology 2023 Annual Meeting in San Diego, California. The study, run by Sanofi, tests SAR443579 as a monotherapy for the treatment of blood cancers with high unmet needs, including relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and high-risk myelodysplasia (HR-MDS). SAR443579 has FDA Fast Track Designation for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

As of July 5, 2023, 43 patients (42 R/R AML and 1 HR-MDS) across 8 dose levels between 10 6000 µg/kg/dose were available for analysis. Patients had received a median of 2.0 (1.0 10.0) prior lines of treatment with 13 patients (30.2%) reporting prior hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and 36 patients (83.7%) with prior exposure to venetoclax. At the highest dose of 1000 µg/kg QW, 5/15 (33.3%) patients with AML achieved a CR (4 CR 1 CRi)1. SAR443579 was well tolerated up to 6000 µg/kg QW with observed clinical benefit in patients with R/R AML, in line with the predicted favorable safety profile.

"We are pleased to see that SAR443579 continues to show promising durable clinical efficacy with now 5 complete remissions along a favorable safety profile in this Phase 1/2 dose escalation study in various blood cancers," says Sonia Quaratino, Chief Medical Officer of Innate Pharma. "We look forward to continue to advance the development of multi-specific NK Cell Engagers for the treatment of cancer with our ANKET platform and continuing our partnership with Sanofi."

"Sanofi is pleased to share these emerging results from our study of SAR443579," states Peter Adamson, Global Development Head, Oncology, Sanofi. "We believe this investigational NK cell engager may be important to patients with AML who, too often, have limited therapeutic options available to them. Our updated results help drive Sanofi R&D teams around the world to continue efforts to develop impactful treatments for diseases with high unmet medical needs

1 CR: complete remission; CRi: CR with incomplete hematological recovery

About ANKET®

ANKET (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) is Innate's proprietary platform for developing next-generation, multi-specific natural killer (NK) cell engagers to treat certain types of cancer.

This versatile, fit-for-purpose technology is creating an entirely new class of molecules to induce synthetic immunity against cancer.

About the Innate-Sanofi research collaboration and licensing agreements

The Company has a research collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi to apply Innate's proprietary technology to the development of innovative multi-specific antibody formats engaging NK cells through the activating receptors NKp46 and CD16 to kill tumor cells.

Under the terms of the 2016 research collaboration and license agreement, Sanofi is responsible for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products resulting from the research collaboration, which includes IPH6101/SAR'579 (Trifunctional anti-CD123 NKp46xCD16 NK cell engager) and IPH6401/SAR'514 (Trifunctional anti-BCMA NKp46xCD16 NK cell engager). As part of the 2016 agreement, Innate Pharma is eligible to up to €400m in development and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties on net sales.

As part of the license agreement entered in December 2022, Sanofi licensed IPH62 and has the option for two additional targets. Under the terms of the 2022 agreement, Innate Pharma is eligible to up to €1.35bn total in preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones plus royalties on potential net sales.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its innovative approach aims to harness the innate immune system through therapeutic antibodies and its ANKET (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) proprietary platform.

Innate's portfolio includes lead proprietary program lacutamab, developed in advanced form of cutaneous T cell lymphomas and peripheral T cell lymphomas, monalizumab developed with AstraZeneca in non-small cell lung cancer, as well as ANKET multi-specific NK cell engagers to address multiple tumor types.

Innate Pharma is a trusted partner to biopharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi and AstraZeneca, as well as leading research institutions, to accelerate innovation, research and development for the benefit of patients.

Headquartered in Marseille, France with a US office in Rockville, MD, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com

