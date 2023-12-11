InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Dec 11

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / The Company announces that on 08 December 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023

Date of purchase: 08 December 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 78 Lowest price paid per share: £ 66.5400 Highest price paid per share: £ 67.1600 Average price paid per share: £ 66.8613

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 164,749,984 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 78 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 08 December 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 78 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 67.1600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 66.5400 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 66.8613

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 08/12/2023 08:14:47 GMT 20 66.5400 XLON 895647389586498 08/12/2023 08:26:29 GMT 13 66.6600 XLON 895647389589519 08/12/2023 09:04:47 GMT 20 66.9400 XLON 895647389594082 08/12/2023 10:05:39 GMT 25 67.1600 XLON 895647389600332

