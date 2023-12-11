InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Dec 11

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / The Company announces that on 08 December 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023
|Date of purchase:
|08 December 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|78
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 66.5400
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 67.1600
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 66.8613
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 164,749,984 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 78 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 08 December 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
78
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 67.1600
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 66.5400
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 66.8613
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
08/12/2023
08:14:47
GMT
20
66.5400
XLON
895647389586498
08/12/2023
08:26:29
GMT
13
66.6600
XLON
895647389589519
08/12/2023
09:04:47
GMT
20
66.9400
XLON
895647389594082
08/12/2023
10:05:39
GMT
25
67.1600
XLON
895647389600332
