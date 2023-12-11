Anzeige
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Dec 11

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / The Company announces that on 08 December 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023

Date of purchase:08 December 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:78
Lowest price paid per share:£ 66.5400
Highest price paid per share:£ 67.1600
Average price paid per share:£ 66.8613

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 164,749,984 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 78 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 08 December 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

78

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 67.1600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 66.5400

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 66.8613

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

08/12/2023

08:14:47

GMT

20

66.5400

XLON

895647389586498

08/12/2023

08:26:29

GMT

13

66.6600

XLON

895647389589519

08/12/2023

09:04:47

GMT

20

66.9400

XLON

895647389594082

08/12/2023

10:05:39

GMT

25

67.1600

XLON

895647389600332

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
