Working with key industry partners to trial hydrogen as a marine fuel

Successful factory inspection and delivery of hydrogen fuel cell for maritime auxiliary power generation

Fuel cell system to be installed on a vessel in Singapore for one year

VINSSEN Co., Ltd. (CEO Chil-Han Lee), a company specializing in the production of electric and hydrogen hybrid propulsion systems, has successfully tested and delivered a hydrogen fuel cell system for a trial project involving several key industry partners.

Hydrogen fuel cell power generation equipment is undergoing inspection before delivery (Photo: VINSSEN Co., Ltd.)

VINSSEN is collaborating with Shell Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Shell) as the project sponsor, Seatrium Limited as the project developer, Penguin International Limited as the owner and operator of the vessel, and Air Liquide Singapore Private Limited as the hydrogen supplier.

This project is a pilot to test the use of hydrogen fuel cells in maritime applications, marking the first step in confirming feasibility of hydrogen as a marine fuel. The hydrogen fuel cell system has been delivered from Korea and will be installed on the RoRo vessel, Penguin Tenacity.

VINSSEN signed a contract with Shell in 2022 to supply the hydrogen fuel cell for the project. A number of checks have been conducted, including HAZID (Hazard Identification), HAZOP (Hazard and Operability), and FMECA (Failure Mode and Effects, Criticality Analysis). Safety verification was performed for the installation of the hydrogen fuel cell system, and the project's hazard confirmation evaluation and roadmap check have also been completed.

The main components of the hydrogen fuel cell system delivered by VINSSEN comprise Fuel Cell Module (FCM), Integrated Converter Module (ICM), Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB), and Transformer (TR) for vessel auxiliary power generation. The system will be used for operations in Singapore for one year (commencing in 2024), and is a project to convert data from operations into real-time data to verify stability and performance.

VINSSEN plans to deploy manpower directly to the Singapore shipyard to install, integrate, and inspect the hydrogen fuel cell system. VINSSEN's ability to approach and efficiently solve problems was clearly demonstrated during the course of this project.

The Fuel Cell System has completed all drawing inspections and factory product tests to undergo classification inspection with Bureau Veritas (BV). An inspection report (attestation) will be issued upon completion of final commissioning and testing onboard the vessel.

