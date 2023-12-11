TKS Exhibition Services Ltd: Rebound of Outbound Strong & Sustainable - ITE Hong Kong Travel Expo in June to Fully Recover in 2024

HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Targeting full recovery, the next ITE will be held from 13 to 16 June 2024 in 5 halls of Halls 1 of Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Held physically and successfully, ITE 2023 already recovered to around 80% pre-pandemic.

ITE2023 drew 499 exhibitors (90% from abroad) and 59 exhibiting countries and regions with 70% from Asia. China with some 150 booths staged the largest pavilion, and there also a St. Petersburg pavilion. A 4-days expo in its first two B2B days attended by 5932 trade visitors (25% from China and Asia) and last two B2C days attended by 55929 public visitor majority premium FIT.

ITE Hong Kong 2024 includes the 38th ITE (Leisure) and 19th MICE Travel Expo, which combines successfully a regional trade with a premium FIT travel show by maintaining separate days, visitor programs and promotions. For many years, the annual ITE been Hong Kong only and Asia's leading outbound travel fair.

A big and fast recovering market, Hong Kong in 2019 spent US$26.9 billion on international travel, and ranked World's 12th and Asia's 3rd largest source market. Its residents made 49 million departures while air-tickets sales reached HK$13.77 billion in the first 9 months in 2023.

ITE also covers China's Greater Bay Area which has 86 million people and GDP of US$1.9 trillion (roughly, world's 10th largest economy). Pre-pandemic, ITE drew 3000 and 6000 buyers and trade visitors respectively from China mainly Guangdong and locally.

Moreover, recovery sustainable and ITE public visitors mainly premium FIT. Its 2023 survey, which collected over 2000 replies, found 68% will increase travel spending and 39% to take 3 more or outbound holidays in 2024.

Thus, ITE a proven and one stop platform for exhibitors to meet local and regional trade; and June is good timing for them promoting and selling summer and winter travel products to premium FIT.

A special offer to all ITE2024 exhibitors! By sharing government subsidy, exhibitors confirm and pay before 30-Dec-2023 a 15% discount or 10% discount before 29-Feb-2024.

Organized by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd., ITE is strongly supported by the Ministry of Culture & Tourism of China with Hong Kong Tourism Board, Macao Government Tourism Office etc. as Supporters. For details, please visit: www.itehk.com.

CONTACT: travel@tkshk.com

