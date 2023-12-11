Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

11 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 08/12/2023 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 49,551 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 454.40p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 448.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 452.46p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,918,417 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,918,417. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 295,480 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £1,320,065.09.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 452.38p 34,916 Chi-X (CHIX) 452.77p 8,120 BATE (BATE) 452.63p 3,373 Aquis (AQXE) 452.26p 1,912 Turquoise (TRQX) 452.50p 1,230

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 650 451.00 09:02:03 00381551929TRLO0.1.1 XLON 39 453.20 09:38:52 00381557491TRLO0.1.1 XLON 148 452.60 09:41:56 00381557908TRLO0.1.1 BATE 282 452.80 09:41:56 00381557907TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 8 452.80 09:41:56 00381557909TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 142 452.60 09:41:56 00381557910TRLO0.1.1 BATE 290 452.40 09:56:29 00381560561TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1160 452.40 09:56:29 00381560562TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2 450.60 09:57:19 00381560716TRLO0.1.1 BATE 149 453.40 10:46:25 00381567994TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 210 453.40 10:46:25 00381567995TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 2 452.40 10:56:31 00381569492TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1440 452.40 10:56:31 00381569493TRLO0.1.1 XLON 8 452.40 10:56:31 00381569494TRLO0.1.1 XLON 171 453.40 10:56:34 00381569496TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1 453.40 11:05:45 00381570809TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 132 453.60 11:33:40 00381574958TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 167 453.60 11:33:40 00381574959TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 211 453.60 11:33:40 00381574960TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 155 453.60 11:34:58 00381575090TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 613 452.40 11:45:46 00381576040TRLO0.1.1 XLON 837 452.40 11:45:46 00381576042TRLO0.1.1 XLON 191 452.20 11:45:51 00381576095TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 118 452.20 11:45:51 00381576096TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 120 452.20 11:45:51 00381576097TRLO0.1.1 BATE 73 452.20 11:45:51 00381576098TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 135 452.20 11:45:51 00381576099TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 69 452.20 11:45:51 00381576100TRLO0.1.1 BATE 101 452.20 11:45:51 00381576101TRLO0.1.1 BATE 155 452.20 11:45:51 00381576102TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 295 452.20 11:45:51 00381576103TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 216 452.20 11:45:51 00381576104TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 81 452.20 11:45:51 00381576106TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 42 452.20 11:45:51 00381576105TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 69 452.20 11:45:51 00381576107TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 54 452.20 11:45:51 00381576108TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 128 452.00 11:45:51 00381576109TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 170 452.00 11:45:52 00381576111TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 123 452.20 11:45:57 00381576120TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 192 452.20 11:46:02 00381576131TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1 452.00 11:50:05 00381576538TRLO0.1.1 BATE 167 450.60 12:14:51 00381578961TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 42 450.60 12:14:51 00381578962TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1450 450.60 12:14:51 00381578964TRLO0.1.1 XLON 46 450.60 12:14:51 00381578963TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 123 450.40 12:14:51 00381578965TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 191 451.40 12:14:52 00381578967TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 447 449.60 12:18:05 00381579342TRLO0.1.1 XLON 737 449.80 12:24:41 00381580122TRLO0.1.1 XLON 37 448.80 12:24:41 00381580123TRLO0.1.1 BATE 290 449.60 12:24:41 00381580125TRLO0.1.1 XLON 713 449.80 12:24:41 00381580124TRLO0.1.1 XLON 191 449.60 12:24:41 00381580126TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 1450 450.00 12:58:45 00381583256TRLO0.1.1 XLON 143 450.00 12:58:59 00381583272TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 38 450.00 12:58:59 00381583271TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 10 450.00 12:58:59 00381583273TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 290 450.00 12:58:59 00381583274TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 290 450.00 12:58:59 00381583275TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 188 452.40 13:30:04 00381588267TRLO0.1.1 XLON 68 452.60 13:30:04 00381588269TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1800 452.60 13:30:08 00381588296TRLO0.1.1 XLON 329 452.60 13:30:08 00381588297TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2129 452.60 13:30:08 00381588298TRLO0.1.1 XLON 329 452.60 13:30:08 00381588300TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1800 452.60 13:30:08 00381588299TRLO0.1.1 XLON 361 452.60 13:30:08 00381588301TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1504 452.60 13:30:10 00381588325TRLO0.1.1 XLON 290 452.60 13:30:54 00381588803TRLO0.1.1 BATE 264 452.60 13:30:54 00381588804TRLO0.1.1 XLON 77 452.60 13:30:54 00381588805TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1831 452.60 13:30:54 00381588806TRLO0.1.1 XLON 221 452.60 13:30:54 00381588807TRLO0.1.1 XLON 43 452.60 13:30:54 00381588808TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1260 452.60 13:30:54 00381588809TRLO0.1.1 XLON 135 452.40 13:31:09 00381588896TRLO0.1.1 BATE 290 453.80 13:55:20 00381593685TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 90 453.60 13:55:20 00381593687TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 191 453.60 13:55:20 00381593688TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 123 453.40 14:18:52 00381597927TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 6 453.40 14:18:52 00381597928TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 284 453.40 14:18:53 00381597932TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 235 453.20 14:18:53 00381597933TRLO0.1.1 XLON 218 454.00 14:20:19 00381598154TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 410 454.00 14:20:19 00381598155TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 12 454.00 14:20:19 00381598156TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 290 453.20 14:22:29 00381598445TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 345 453.00 14:22:29 00381598447TRLO0.1.1 XLON 387 454.40 14:40:41 00381607428TRLO0.1.1 XLON 394 454.40 14:41:31 00381608090TRLO0.1.1 XLON 52 454.40 14:41:31 00381608091TRLO0.1.1 XLON 173 453.80 14:56:56 00381618535TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 117 453.80 14:56:56 00381618536TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 246 453.80 14:56:56 00381618537TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 108 453.40 14:59:03 00381619753TRLO0.1.1 BATE 182 453.40 14:59:03 00381619754TRLO0.1.1 BATE 150 453.40 14:59:03 00381619755TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 154 453.40 14:59:03 00381619756TRLO0.1.1 XLON 821 453.40 14:59:03 00381619757TRLO0.1.1 XLON 765 453.40 14:59:03 00381619758TRLO0.1.1 XLON 222 453.20 14:59:03 00381619759TRLO0.1.1 XLON 41 453.40 14:59:03 00381619760TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 290 452.80 14:59:03 00381619761TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 290 453.00 15:04:16 00381622907TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 191 454.00 15:29:35 00381635314TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 99 454.00 15:29:35 00381635315TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 191 454.00 15:29:35 00381635316TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 287 454.00 15:40:37 00381640200TRLO0.1.1 BATE 74 453.80 15:51:02 00381644800TRLO0.1.1 BATE 185 452.80 15:51:35 00381645047TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 51 454.00 15:53:31 00381646102TRLO0.1.1 XLON 99 454.00 15:53:35 00381646194TRLO0.1.1 XLON 51 454.00 15:53:35 00381646195TRLO0.1.1 XLON 186 454.00 15:53:42 00381646284TRLO0.1.1 XLON 96 454.00 15:53:42 00381646285TRLO0.1.1 XLON 41 454.00 15:53:42 00381646286TRLO0.1.1 XLON 50 454.00 15:53:42 00381646287TRLO0.1.1 XLON 79 454.00 15:53:42 00381646288TRLO0.1.1 XLON 186 454.00 15:53:48 00381646379TRLO0.1.1 XLON 96 454.00 15:53:48 00381646380TRLO0.1.1 XLON 41 454.00 15:53:48 00381646381TRLO0.1.1 XLON 186 454.00 15:53:53 00381646451TRLO0.1.1 XLON 96 454.00 15:53:53 00381646452TRLO0.1.1 XLON 41 454.00 15:53:53 00381646453TRLO0.1.1 XLON 186 454.00 15:53:57 00381646482TRLO0.1.1 XLON 96 454.00 15:53:57 00381646483TRLO0.1.1 XLON 41 454.00 15:53:57 00381646484TRLO0.1.1 XLON 183 454.00 15:54:00 00381646534TRLO0.1.1 XLON 95 454.00 15:54:00 00381646535TRLO0.1.1 XLON 40 454.00 15:54:00 00381646536TRLO0.1.1 XLON 183 454.00 15:54:03 00381646557TRLO0.1.1 XLON 95 454.00 15:54:03 00381646558TRLO0.1.1 XLON 40 454.00 15:54:03 00381646559TRLO0.1.1 XLON 183 454.00 15:54:09 00381646624TRLO0.1.1 XLON 39 454.00 15:54:09 00381646625TRLO0.1.1 XLON 56 454.00 15:54:09 00381646626TRLO0.1.1 XLON 40 454.00 15:54:09 00381646627TRLO0.1.1 XLON 194 454.00 15:54:15 00381646656TRLO0.1.1 XLON 108 454.00 15:54:15 00381646657TRLO0.1.1 XLON 46 454.00 15:54:15 00381646658TRLO0.1.1 XLON 38 454.00 15:54:15 00381646659TRLO0.1.1 XLON 54 454.00 15:54:15 00381646660TRLO0.1.1 XLON 42 454.00 15:54:22 00381646700TRLO0.1.1 XLON 121 453.40 15:55:29 00381647152TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 48 453.20 16:00:55 00381650191TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 61 453.20 16:00:55 00381650192TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 121 453.20 16:00:55 00381650193TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 148 453.00 16:00:55 00381650194TRLO0.1.1 BATE 142 453.00 16:00:55 00381650195TRLO0.1.1 BATE 489 453.20 16:00:55 00381650196TRLO0.1.1 XLON 110 453.20 16:00:55 00381650197TRLO0.1.1 XLON 340 453.20 16:00:55 00381650198TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1290 453.20 16:00:55 00381650199TRLO0.1.1 XLON 349 453.00 16:03:48 00381651793TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 84 453.00 16:03:48 00381651794TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 147 453.00 16:03:48 00381651795TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 580 452.80 16:06:10 00381652942TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 61 452.80 16:06:10 00381652943TRLO0.1.1 XLON 162 452.80 16:06:10 00381652944TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1740 452.80 16:06:10 00381652945TRLO0.1.1 XLON 123 452.60 16:06:10 00381652946TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 123 452.60 16:06:10 00381652947TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 288 453.00 16:08:14 00381654328TRLO0.1.1 BATE 288 452.80 16:11:10 00381655929TRLO0.1.1 BATE 58 451.80 16:15:27 00381658117TRLO0.1.1 BATE 13 451.80 16:15:27 00381658118TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 39 451.80 16:15:27 00381658119TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 15 451.80 16:15:27 00381658120TRLO0.1.1 BATE 150 451.80 16:15:27 00381658121TRLO0.1.1 BATE 286 451.80 16:15:27 00381658122TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 10 451.80 16:15:27 00381658123TRLO0.1.1 BATE 96 451.80 16:15:27 00381658124TRLO0.1.1 BATE 123 451.80 16:15:27 00381658125TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 145 451.60 16:17:45 00381659535TRLO0.1.1 BATE 150 451.60 16:17:45 00381659536TRLO0.1.1 XLON 71 451.60 16:17:45 00381659541TRLO0.1.1 XLON 329 451.60 16:17:45 00381659542TRLO0.1.1 XLON 145 451.60 16:17:45 00381659545TRLO0.1.1 BATE 790 451.60 16:17:45 00381659546TRLO0.1.1 XLON 196 451.60 16:17:45 00381659547TRLO0.1.1 XLON 715 451.60 16:17:45 00381659548TRLO0.1.1 XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

