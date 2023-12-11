Anzeige
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
Frankfurt
11.12.23
08:22 Uhr
5,040 Euro
-0,120
-2,33 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

11 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

08/12/2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

49,551

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

454.40p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

448.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

452.46p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,918,417 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,918,417. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 295,480 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £1,320,065.09.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

452.38p

34,916

Chi-X (CHIX)

452.77p

8,120

BATE (BATE)

452.63p

3,373

Aquis (AQXE)

452.26p

1,912

Turquoise (TRQX)

452.50p

1,230

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

650

451.00

09:02:03

00381551929TRLO0.1.1

XLON

39

453.20

09:38:52

00381557491TRLO0.1.1

XLON

148

452.60

09:41:56

00381557908TRLO0.1.1

BATE

282

452.80

09:41:56

00381557907TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

8

452.80

09:41:56

00381557909TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

142

452.60

09:41:56

00381557910TRLO0.1.1

BATE

290

452.40

09:56:29

00381560561TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1160

452.40

09:56:29

00381560562TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2

450.60

09:57:19

00381560716TRLO0.1.1

BATE

149

453.40

10:46:25

00381567994TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

210

453.40

10:46:25

00381567995TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

2

452.40

10:56:31

00381569492TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1440

452.40

10:56:31

00381569493TRLO0.1.1

XLON

8

452.40

10:56:31

00381569494TRLO0.1.1

XLON

171

453.40

10:56:34

00381569496TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1

453.40

11:05:45

00381570809TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

132

453.60

11:33:40

00381574958TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

167

453.60

11:33:40

00381574959TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

211

453.60

11:33:40

00381574960TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

155

453.60

11:34:58

00381575090TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

613

452.40

11:45:46

00381576040TRLO0.1.1

XLON

837

452.40

11:45:46

00381576042TRLO0.1.1

XLON

191

452.20

11:45:51

00381576095TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

118

452.20

11:45:51

00381576096TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

120

452.20

11:45:51

00381576097TRLO0.1.1

BATE

73

452.20

11:45:51

00381576098TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

135

452.20

11:45:51

00381576099TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

69

452.20

11:45:51

00381576100TRLO0.1.1

BATE

101

452.20

11:45:51

00381576101TRLO0.1.1

BATE

155

452.20

11:45:51

00381576102TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

295

452.20

11:45:51

00381576103TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

216

452.20

11:45:51

00381576104TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

81

452.20

11:45:51

00381576106TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

42

452.20

11:45:51

00381576105TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

69

452.20

11:45:51

00381576107TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

54

452.20

11:45:51

00381576108TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

128

452.00

11:45:51

00381576109TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

170

452.00

11:45:52

00381576111TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

123

452.20

11:45:57

00381576120TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

192

452.20

11:46:02

00381576131TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1

452.00

11:50:05

00381576538TRLO0.1.1

BATE

167

450.60

12:14:51

00381578961TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

42

450.60

12:14:51

00381578962TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1450

450.60

12:14:51

00381578964TRLO0.1.1

XLON

46

450.60

12:14:51

00381578963TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

123

450.40

12:14:51

00381578965TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

191

451.40

12:14:52

00381578967TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

447

449.60

12:18:05

00381579342TRLO0.1.1

XLON

737

449.80

12:24:41

00381580122TRLO0.1.1

XLON

37

448.80

12:24:41

00381580123TRLO0.1.1

BATE

290

449.60

12:24:41

00381580125TRLO0.1.1

XLON

713

449.80

12:24:41

00381580124TRLO0.1.1

XLON

191

449.60

12:24:41

00381580126TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

1450

450.00

12:58:45

00381583256TRLO0.1.1

XLON

143

450.00

12:58:59

00381583272TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

38

450.00

12:58:59

00381583271TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

10

450.00

12:58:59

00381583273TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

290

450.00

12:58:59

00381583274TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

290

450.00

12:58:59

00381583275TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

188

452.40

13:30:04

00381588267TRLO0.1.1

XLON

68

452.60

13:30:04

00381588269TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1800

452.60

13:30:08

00381588296TRLO0.1.1

XLON

329

452.60

13:30:08

00381588297TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2129

452.60

13:30:08

00381588298TRLO0.1.1

XLON

329

452.60

13:30:08

00381588300TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1800

452.60

13:30:08

00381588299TRLO0.1.1

XLON

361

452.60

13:30:08

00381588301TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1504

452.60

13:30:10

00381588325TRLO0.1.1

XLON

290

452.60

13:30:54

00381588803TRLO0.1.1

BATE

264

452.60

13:30:54

00381588804TRLO0.1.1

XLON

77

452.60

13:30:54

00381588805TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1831

452.60

13:30:54

00381588806TRLO0.1.1

XLON

221

452.60

13:30:54

00381588807TRLO0.1.1

XLON

43

452.60

13:30:54

00381588808TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1260

452.60

13:30:54

00381588809TRLO0.1.1

XLON

135

452.40

13:31:09

00381588896TRLO0.1.1

BATE

290

453.80

13:55:20

00381593685TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

90

453.60

13:55:20

00381593687TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

191

453.60

13:55:20

00381593688TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

123

453.40

14:18:52

00381597927TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

6

453.40

14:18:52

00381597928TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

284

453.40

14:18:53

00381597932TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

235

453.20

14:18:53

00381597933TRLO0.1.1

XLON

218

454.00

14:20:19

00381598154TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

410

454.00

14:20:19

00381598155TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

12

454.00

14:20:19

00381598156TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

290

453.20

14:22:29

00381598445TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

345

453.00

14:22:29

00381598447TRLO0.1.1

XLON

387

454.40

14:40:41

00381607428TRLO0.1.1

XLON

394

454.40

14:41:31

00381608090TRLO0.1.1

XLON

52

454.40

14:41:31

00381608091TRLO0.1.1

XLON

173

453.80

14:56:56

00381618535TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

117

453.80

14:56:56

00381618536TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

246

453.80

14:56:56

00381618537TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

108

453.40

14:59:03

00381619753TRLO0.1.1

BATE

182

453.40

14:59:03

00381619754TRLO0.1.1

BATE

150

453.40

14:59:03

00381619755TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

154

453.40

14:59:03

00381619756TRLO0.1.1

XLON

821

453.40

14:59:03

00381619757TRLO0.1.1

XLON

765

453.40

14:59:03

00381619758TRLO0.1.1

XLON

222

453.20

14:59:03

00381619759TRLO0.1.1

XLON

41

453.40

14:59:03

00381619760TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

290

452.80

14:59:03

00381619761TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

290

453.00

15:04:16

00381622907TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

191

454.00

15:29:35

00381635314TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

99

454.00

15:29:35

00381635315TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

191

454.00

15:29:35

00381635316TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

287

454.00

15:40:37

00381640200TRLO0.1.1

BATE

74

453.80

15:51:02

00381644800TRLO0.1.1

BATE

185

452.80

15:51:35

00381645047TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

51

454.00

15:53:31

00381646102TRLO0.1.1

XLON

99

454.00

15:53:35

00381646194TRLO0.1.1

XLON

51

454.00

15:53:35

00381646195TRLO0.1.1

XLON

186

454.00

15:53:42

00381646284TRLO0.1.1

XLON

96

454.00

15:53:42

00381646285TRLO0.1.1

XLON

41

454.00

15:53:42

00381646286TRLO0.1.1

XLON

50

454.00

15:53:42

00381646287TRLO0.1.1

XLON

79

454.00

15:53:42

00381646288TRLO0.1.1

XLON

186

454.00

15:53:48

00381646379TRLO0.1.1

XLON

96

454.00

15:53:48

00381646380TRLO0.1.1

XLON

41

454.00

15:53:48

00381646381TRLO0.1.1

XLON

186

454.00

15:53:53

00381646451TRLO0.1.1

XLON

96

454.00

15:53:53

00381646452TRLO0.1.1

XLON

41

454.00

15:53:53

00381646453TRLO0.1.1

XLON

186

454.00

15:53:57

00381646482TRLO0.1.1

XLON

96

454.00

15:53:57

00381646483TRLO0.1.1

XLON

41

454.00

15:53:57

00381646484TRLO0.1.1

XLON

183

454.00

15:54:00

00381646534TRLO0.1.1

XLON

95

454.00

15:54:00

00381646535TRLO0.1.1

XLON

40

454.00

15:54:00

00381646536TRLO0.1.1

XLON

183

454.00

15:54:03

00381646557TRLO0.1.1

XLON

95

454.00

15:54:03

00381646558TRLO0.1.1

XLON

40

454.00

15:54:03

00381646559TRLO0.1.1

XLON

183

454.00

15:54:09

00381646624TRLO0.1.1

XLON

39

454.00

15:54:09

00381646625TRLO0.1.1

XLON

56

454.00

15:54:09

00381646626TRLO0.1.1

XLON

40

454.00

15:54:09

00381646627TRLO0.1.1

XLON

194

454.00

15:54:15

00381646656TRLO0.1.1

XLON

108

454.00

15:54:15

00381646657TRLO0.1.1

XLON

46

454.00

15:54:15

00381646658TRLO0.1.1

XLON

38

454.00

15:54:15

00381646659TRLO0.1.1

XLON

54

454.00

15:54:15

00381646660TRLO0.1.1

XLON

42

454.00

15:54:22

00381646700TRLO0.1.1

XLON

121

453.40

15:55:29

00381647152TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

48

453.20

16:00:55

00381650191TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

61

453.20

16:00:55

00381650192TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

121

453.20

16:00:55

00381650193TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

148

453.00

16:00:55

00381650194TRLO0.1.1

BATE

142

453.00

16:00:55

00381650195TRLO0.1.1

BATE

489

453.20

16:00:55

00381650196TRLO0.1.1

XLON

110

453.20

16:00:55

00381650197TRLO0.1.1

XLON

340

453.20

16:00:55

00381650198TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1290

453.20

16:00:55

00381650199TRLO0.1.1

XLON

349

453.00

16:03:48

00381651793TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

84

453.00

16:03:48

00381651794TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

147

453.00

16:03:48

00381651795TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

580

452.80

16:06:10

00381652942TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

61

452.80

16:06:10

00381652943TRLO0.1.1

XLON

162

452.80

16:06:10

00381652944TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1740

452.80

16:06:10

00381652945TRLO0.1.1

XLON

123

452.60

16:06:10

00381652946TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

123

452.60

16:06:10

00381652947TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

288

453.00

16:08:14

00381654328TRLO0.1.1

BATE

288

452.80

16:11:10

00381655929TRLO0.1.1

BATE

58

451.80

16:15:27

00381658117TRLO0.1.1

BATE

13

451.80

16:15:27

00381658118TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

39

451.80

16:15:27

00381658119TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

15

451.80

16:15:27

00381658120TRLO0.1.1

BATE

150

451.80

16:15:27

00381658121TRLO0.1.1

BATE

286

451.80

16:15:27

00381658122TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

10

451.80

16:15:27

00381658123TRLO0.1.1

BATE

96

451.80

16:15:27

00381658124TRLO0.1.1

BATE

123

451.80

16:15:27

00381658125TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

145

451.60

16:17:45

00381659535TRLO0.1.1

BATE

150

451.60

16:17:45

00381659536TRLO0.1.1

XLON

71

451.60

16:17:45

00381659541TRLO0.1.1

XLON

329

451.60

16:17:45

00381659542TRLO0.1.1

XLON

145

451.60

16:17:45

00381659545TRLO0.1.1

BATE

790

451.60

16:17:45

00381659546TRLO0.1.1

XLON

196

451.60

16:17:45

00381659547TRLO0.1.1

XLON

715

451.60

16:17:45

00381659548TRLO0.1.1

XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


