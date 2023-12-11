Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11
11 December 2023
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
08/12/2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
49,551
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
454.40p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
448.80p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
452.46p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,918,417 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,918,417. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 295,480 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £1,320,065.09.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
452.38p
34,916
Chi-X (CHIX)
452.77p
8,120
BATE (BATE)
452.63p
3,373
Aquis (AQXE)
452.26p
1,912
Turquoise (TRQX)
452.50p
1,230
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
650
451.00
09:02:03
00381551929TRLO0.1.1
XLON
39
453.20
09:38:52
00381557491TRLO0.1.1
XLON
148
452.60
09:41:56
00381557908TRLO0.1.1
BATE
282
452.80
09:41:56
00381557907TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
8
452.80
09:41:56
00381557909TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
142
452.60
09:41:56
00381557910TRLO0.1.1
BATE
290
452.40
09:56:29
00381560561TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1160
452.40
09:56:29
00381560562TRLO0.1.1
XLON
2
450.60
09:57:19
00381560716TRLO0.1.1
BATE
149
453.40
10:46:25
00381567994TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
210
453.40
10:46:25
00381567995TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
2
452.40
10:56:31
00381569492TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1440
452.40
10:56:31
00381569493TRLO0.1.1
XLON
8
452.40
10:56:31
00381569494TRLO0.1.1
XLON
171
453.40
10:56:34
00381569496TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1
453.40
11:05:45
00381570809TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
132
453.60
11:33:40
00381574958TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
167
453.60
11:33:40
00381574959TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
211
453.60
11:33:40
00381574960TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
155
453.60
11:34:58
00381575090TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
613
452.40
11:45:46
00381576040TRLO0.1.1
XLON
837
452.40
11:45:46
00381576042TRLO0.1.1
XLON
191
452.20
11:45:51
00381576095TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
118
452.20
11:45:51
00381576096TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
120
452.20
11:45:51
00381576097TRLO0.1.1
BATE
73
452.20
11:45:51
00381576098TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
135
452.20
11:45:51
00381576099TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
69
452.20
11:45:51
00381576100TRLO0.1.1
BATE
101
452.20
11:45:51
00381576101TRLO0.1.1
BATE
155
452.20
11:45:51
00381576102TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
295
452.20
11:45:51
00381576103TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
216
452.20
11:45:51
00381576104TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
81
452.20
11:45:51
00381576106TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
42
452.20
11:45:51
00381576105TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
69
452.20
11:45:51
00381576107TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
54
452.20
11:45:51
00381576108TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
128
452.00
11:45:51
00381576109TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
170
452.00
11:45:52
00381576111TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
123
452.20
11:45:57
00381576120TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
192
452.20
11:46:02
00381576131TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1
452.00
11:50:05
00381576538TRLO0.1.1
BATE
167
450.60
12:14:51
00381578961TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
42
450.60
12:14:51
00381578962TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1450
450.60
12:14:51
00381578964TRLO0.1.1
XLON
46
450.60
12:14:51
00381578963TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
123
450.40
12:14:51
00381578965TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
191
451.40
12:14:52
00381578967TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
447
449.60
12:18:05
00381579342TRLO0.1.1
XLON
737
449.80
12:24:41
00381580122TRLO0.1.1
XLON
37
448.80
12:24:41
00381580123TRLO0.1.1
BATE
290
449.60
12:24:41
00381580125TRLO0.1.1
XLON
713
449.80
12:24:41
00381580124TRLO0.1.1
XLON
191
449.60
12:24:41
00381580126TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
1450
450.00
12:58:45
00381583256TRLO0.1.1
XLON
143
450.00
12:58:59
00381583272TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
38
450.00
12:58:59
00381583271TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
10
450.00
12:58:59
00381583273TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
290
450.00
12:58:59
00381583274TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
290
450.00
12:58:59
00381583275TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
188
452.40
13:30:04
00381588267TRLO0.1.1
XLON
68
452.60
13:30:04
00381588269TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1800
452.60
13:30:08
00381588296TRLO0.1.1
XLON
329
452.60
13:30:08
00381588297TRLO0.1.1
XLON
2129
452.60
13:30:08
00381588298TRLO0.1.1
XLON
329
452.60
13:30:08
00381588300TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1800
452.60
13:30:08
00381588299TRLO0.1.1
XLON
361
452.60
13:30:08
00381588301TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1504
452.60
13:30:10
00381588325TRLO0.1.1
XLON
290
452.60
13:30:54
00381588803TRLO0.1.1
BATE
264
452.60
13:30:54
00381588804TRLO0.1.1
XLON
77
452.60
13:30:54
00381588805TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1831
452.60
13:30:54
00381588806TRLO0.1.1
XLON
221
452.60
13:30:54
00381588807TRLO0.1.1
XLON
43
452.60
13:30:54
00381588808TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1260
452.60
13:30:54
00381588809TRLO0.1.1
XLON
135
452.40
13:31:09
00381588896TRLO0.1.1
BATE
290
453.80
13:55:20
00381593685TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
90
453.60
13:55:20
00381593687TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
191
453.60
13:55:20
00381593688TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
123
453.40
14:18:52
00381597927TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
6
453.40
14:18:52
00381597928TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
284
453.40
14:18:53
00381597932TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
235
453.20
14:18:53
00381597933TRLO0.1.1
XLON
218
454.00
14:20:19
00381598154TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
410
454.00
14:20:19
00381598155TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
12
454.00
14:20:19
00381598156TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
290
453.20
14:22:29
00381598445TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
345
453.00
14:22:29
00381598447TRLO0.1.1
XLON
387
454.40
14:40:41
00381607428TRLO0.1.1
XLON
394
454.40
14:41:31
00381608090TRLO0.1.1
XLON
52
454.40
14:41:31
00381608091TRLO0.1.1
XLON
173
453.80
14:56:56
00381618535TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
117
453.80
14:56:56
00381618536TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
246
453.80
14:56:56
00381618537TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
108
453.40
14:59:03
00381619753TRLO0.1.1
BATE
182
453.40
14:59:03
00381619754TRLO0.1.1
BATE
150
453.40
14:59:03
00381619755TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
154
453.40
14:59:03
00381619756TRLO0.1.1
XLON
821
453.40
14:59:03
00381619757TRLO0.1.1
XLON
765
453.40
14:59:03
00381619758TRLO0.1.1
XLON
222
453.20
14:59:03
00381619759TRLO0.1.1
XLON
41
453.40
14:59:03
00381619760TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
290
452.80
14:59:03
00381619761TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
290
453.00
15:04:16
00381622907TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
191
454.00
15:29:35
00381635314TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
99
454.00
15:29:35
00381635315TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
191
454.00
15:29:35
00381635316TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
287
454.00
15:40:37
00381640200TRLO0.1.1
BATE
74
453.80
15:51:02
00381644800TRLO0.1.1
BATE
185
452.80
15:51:35
00381645047TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
51
454.00
15:53:31
00381646102TRLO0.1.1
XLON
99
454.00
15:53:35
00381646194TRLO0.1.1
XLON
51
454.00
15:53:35
00381646195TRLO0.1.1
XLON
186
454.00
15:53:42
00381646284TRLO0.1.1
XLON
96
454.00
15:53:42
00381646285TRLO0.1.1
XLON
41
454.00
15:53:42
00381646286TRLO0.1.1
XLON
50
454.00
15:53:42
00381646287TRLO0.1.1
XLON
79
454.00
15:53:42
00381646288TRLO0.1.1
XLON
186
454.00
15:53:48
00381646379TRLO0.1.1
XLON
96
454.00
15:53:48
00381646380TRLO0.1.1
XLON
41
454.00
15:53:48
00381646381TRLO0.1.1
XLON
186
454.00
15:53:53
00381646451TRLO0.1.1
XLON
96
454.00
15:53:53
00381646452TRLO0.1.1
XLON
41
454.00
15:53:53
00381646453TRLO0.1.1
XLON
186
454.00
15:53:57
00381646482TRLO0.1.1
XLON
96
454.00
15:53:57
00381646483TRLO0.1.1
XLON
41
454.00
15:53:57
00381646484TRLO0.1.1
XLON
183
454.00
15:54:00
00381646534TRLO0.1.1
XLON
95
454.00
15:54:00
00381646535TRLO0.1.1
XLON
40
454.00
15:54:00
00381646536TRLO0.1.1
XLON
183
454.00
15:54:03
00381646557TRLO0.1.1
XLON
95
454.00
15:54:03
00381646558TRLO0.1.1
XLON
40
454.00
15:54:03
00381646559TRLO0.1.1
XLON
183
454.00
15:54:09
00381646624TRLO0.1.1
XLON
39
454.00
15:54:09
00381646625TRLO0.1.1
XLON
56
454.00
15:54:09
00381646626TRLO0.1.1
XLON
40
454.00
15:54:09
00381646627TRLO0.1.1
XLON
194
454.00
15:54:15
00381646656TRLO0.1.1
XLON
108
454.00
15:54:15
00381646657TRLO0.1.1
XLON
46
454.00
15:54:15
00381646658TRLO0.1.1
XLON
38
454.00
15:54:15
00381646659TRLO0.1.1
XLON
54
454.00
15:54:15
00381646660TRLO0.1.1
XLON
42
454.00
15:54:22
00381646700TRLO0.1.1
XLON
121
453.40
15:55:29
00381647152TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
48
453.20
16:00:55
00381650191TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
61
453.20
16:00:55
00381650192TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
121
453.20
16:00:55
00381650193TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
148
453.00
16:00:55
00381650194TRLO0.1.1
BATE
142
453.00
16:00:55
00381650195TRLO0.1.1
BATE
489
453.20
16:00:55
00381650196TRLO0.1.1
XLON
110
453.20
16:00:55
00381650197TRLO0.1.1
XLON
340
453.20
16:00:55
00381650198TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1290
453.20
16:00:55
00381650199TRLO0.1.1
XLON
349
453.00
16:03:48
00381651793TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
84
453.00
16:03:48
00381651794TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
147
453.00
16:03:48
00381651795TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
580
452.80
16:06:10
00381652942TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
61
452.80
16:06:10
00381652943TRLO0.1.1
XLON
162
452.80
16:06:10
00381652944TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1740
452.80
16:06:10
00381652945TRLO0.1.1
XLON
123
452.60
16:06:10
00381652946TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
123
452.60
16:06:10
00381652947TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
288
453.00
16:08:14
00381654328TRLO0.1.1
BATE
288
452.80
16:11:10
00381655929TRLO0.1.1
BATE
58
451.80
16:15:27
00381658117TRLO0.1.1
BATE
13
451.80
16:15:27
00381658118TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
39
451.80
16:15:27
00381658119TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
15
451.80
16:15:27
00381658120TRLO0.1.1
BATE
150
451.80
16:15:27
00381658121TRLO0.1.1
BATE
286
451.80
16:15:27
00381658122TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
10
451.80
16:15:27
00381658123TRLO0.1.1
BATE
96
451.80
16:15:27
00381658124TRLO0.1.1
BATE
123
451.80
16:15:27
00381658125TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
145
451.60
16:17:45
00381659535TRLO0.1.1
BATE
150
451.60
16:17:45
00381659536TRLO0.1.1
XLON
71
451.60
16:17:45
00381659541TRLO0.1.1
XLON
329
451.60
16:17:45
00381659542TRLO0.1.1
XLON
145
451.60
16:17:45
00381659545TRLO0.1.1
BATE
790
451.60
16:17:45
00381659546TRLO0.1.1
XLON
196
451.60
16:17:45
00381659547TRLO0.1.1
XLON
715
451.60
16:17:45
00381659548TRLO0.1.1
XLON
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com