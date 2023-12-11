CHG ENSOL Renewable Technology Co., Ltd.: CHG EnSOL Shared "Source-Grid-Load-Storage" Solution Experience at COP28

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHG EnSOL Renewable Technology Co., Ltd. (CHG EnSOL), a subsidiary of Central Holding Group (stock code: HK.01735), has shared its "source-grid-load-storage" innovative technologies and solutions for climate change and sustainable development at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP28 summit. Dr. Liu Zhifeng, General Manager of CHG EnSOL was invited to spoke at the"China-Arab (UAE) Green Value Summit-The Future of Sustainable Cities".

Gu Shengzu, Vice Chairman of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Chief Expert of Wuhan University Global Development Think Tank, Zhang Yiming, Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Fahad Al Ahbabi, Senior Official of Abu Dhabi Presidential Affairs Department, Founding Member of Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Executive Chairman of Abu Dhabi's 5 billion Dirhams Social Fund, Chairman of the UAE Japan Business Council and Chairman of the Saudi Business Council of UAE, Dr. Jasmina Locke, CEO of Sustainable Cities Institute delivered speeches at the summit.

Dr. Liu Zhifeng, General Manager of CHG EnSOL, put forward views and solutions to achieve sustainable city development. He mentioned that sustainable city planning needs to consider multiple perspectives, and measure the change degree and mutual influence of related factors continuously, dynamically and comprehensively. Due to the complexity of urban development, the realization of sustainable development of cities requires the mutual cooperation of science, technology and policy. CHG EnSOL has rich experience and achievements in sustainable urban construction. The company has built zero carbon industrial park projects in multiple cities in China. Based on the abundant renewable energy resources and industrial user resources in the project area, the company has built a closed-loop smart microgrid supply system through the "source-grid-load-storage" solution capabilities centered on solar energy, energy storage, comprehensive energy stations, and smart energy carbon management platforms, achieving high proportion, low cost, adequate production of renewable energy and on-site consumption of green electricity, as well as green and intelligent upgrading of local industries in the project. In the future, we hope to work with the government, the society and all the distinguished guests to create a new energy application scenario, effectively reduce carbon emissions, promote sustainable economic development, and make positive contributions to the response to climate change.

