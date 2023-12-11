DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 December 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 08 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,000 10,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.300 GBP1.120 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.284 GBP1.110 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.291283 GBP1.114096

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 656,801,546 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 460 1.286 XDUB 08:15:40 00068083617TRLO0 40 1.288 XDUB 08:15:40 00068083618TRLO0 847 1.284 XDUB 08:20:28 00068083720TRLO0 1500 1.284 XDUB 08:20:28 00068083719TRLO0 2190 1.290 XDUB 13:33:00 00068094526TRLO0 1952 1.290 XDUB 13:34:20 00068094785TRLO0 150 1.300 XDUB 15:58:09 00068103033TRLO0 501 1.298 XDUB 16:05:15 00068103350TRLO0 138 1.298 XDUB 16:05:15 00068103349TRLO0 445 1.300 XDUB 16:23:30 00068104294TRLO0 1284 1.300 XDUB 16:23:44 00068104317TRLO0 493 1.300 XDUB 16:23:44 00068104318TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3055 111.00 XLON 09:18:41 00068085367TRLO0 2153 111.00 XLON 09:25:19 00068085562TRLO0 3052 112.00 XLON 14:56:12 00068099647TRLO0 1400 111.60 XLON 15:42:11 00068102296TRLO0 340 111.60 XLON 15:42:11 00068102297TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 290952 EQS News ID: 1793387 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1793387&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)